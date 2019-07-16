Kymab Appoints Catherine Moukheibir as Non-Executive Director

Cambridge, UK; July 16, 2019: Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-based therapeutics, announces the appointment of Catherine Moukheibir as a Non-Executive Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Catherine to Kymab’s Board,” said Martin Nicklasson Ph.D, Non-Executive Chair of Kymab. “Catherine has significant experience from both her executive and non-executive positions which make her ideally suited to helping Kymab prepare for its next phase of growth.”

Ms. Moukheibir has held senior management positions at several European biotech companies after an initial career in strategy consulting and investment banking in Boston and London.

Ms. Moukheibir is currently a non-executive director of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., GenKyoTex SA, Orphazyme A/S and non-executive Chair of MedDay Pharma SA. She previously served as a non-executive director of Ablynx NV until its acquisition by Sanofi in 2018. She was the Senior Advisor, Finance and a member of the executive board of Innate Pharma SA from 2011 to 2016 and was Chief Financial Officer and a member of the executive committee of Movetis NV from 2008 until its acquisition by Shire plc in 2010. Ms. Moukheibir holds an MBA from Yale University.

