Kymab Appoints Catherine Moukheibir as Non-Executive Director

07/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Kymab Appoints Catherine Moukheibir as Non-Executive Director

Cambridge, UK; July 16, 2019: Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-based therapeutics, announces the appointment of Catherine Moukheibir as a Non-Executive Director.   

“We are delighted to welcome Catherine to Kymab’s Board,” said Martin Nicklasson Ph.D, Non-Executive Chair of Kymab. “Catherine has significant experience from both her executive and non-executive positions which make her ideally suited to helping Kymab prepare for its next phase of growth.”

Ms. Moukheibir has held senior management positions at several European biotech companies after an initial career in strategy consulting and investment banking in Boston and London.

Ms. Moukheibir is currently a non-executive director of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., GenKyoTex SA, Orphazyme A/S and non-executive Chair of MedDay Pharma SA. She previously served as a non-executive director of Ablynx NV until its acquisition by Sanofi in 2018. She was the Senior Advisor, Finance and a member of the executive board of Innate Pharma SA from 2011 to 2016 and was Chief Financial Officer and a member of the executive committee of Movetis NV from 2008 until its acquisition by Shire plc in 2010. Ms. Moukheibir holds an MBA from Yale University.

###ENDS###

Notes to Editors

About Kymab

Kymab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a deep pipeline of novel antibody-based therapies in a broad range of indications. The Company generates its product candidates using its proprietary, integrated platforms collectively called IntelliSelect®. Kymab’s platforms have been designed to maximize the diversity of human antibodies produced in response to immunization with antigens. Selecting from a broad diversity of fully human antibodies allows for the identification of antibodies with optimal drug-like properties.

For further information contact:

US
Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Europe
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott / Sukaina Virji/ Melissa Gardiner
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
kymab@consilium-comms.com

Investors
Brandon Lewis, +44 (0)1223 833301
brandon.lewis@kymab.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
