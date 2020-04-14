Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kymab announces that the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejects requests for invalidation filed by Regeneron

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:00am EDT

Kymab announces that the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejects
requests for invalidation filed by Regeneron

USPTO upholds 4 Kymab patents covering Human Antibodies and Platforms

Cambridge, UK: 14 April 2020: Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing fully human monoclonal antibody therapeutics, announces that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (“Regeneron”) has been unsuccessful in recent attempts to invalidate four of Kymab’s US patents covering genetically modified mice and the human antibody therapeutics produced from these mice. The patents are US patent numbers 9,434,782; 9,505,827; 9,447,177; and 10,165,763 known as the “Bradley Patents”. Equivalent patents have been granted by the European Patent Office and in other jurisdictions including Japan. Regeneron had filed oppositions against the Japanese Bradley patents, but these were upheld in unappealable decisions by the Japanese Patent Office.

Regeneron had requested that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) commence inter partes reviews (“IPRs”) of the four patents in question, contending that certain prior art references invalidated the patents. However, Regeneron did not persuade the PTAB who instead declined to continue the IPR proceedings. The PTAB found that Regeneron’s IPRs “presented arguments concerning [the prior art] references that are substantially the same as those the Examiner considered and the applicants overcame during examination. Petitioner has not demonstrated that the Examiner materially erred in considering the prior art and arguments.” As a result, the IPR proceedings did not go forward.

These recently issued decisions of the PTAB follow the August 2019 decision from IP Australia (Australian patent office) rejecting on all grounds an opposition by Regeneron against Kymab’s patent AU2011266843. In this opposition, Regeneron relied upon its own earlier patent application (WO2002/066630, the “Murphy Application” which is directed to mice containing “reverse chimeric” human-mouse antibody loci) as an alleged prior art reference. IP Australia found, however, that the Murphy Application does not provide sufficient information to put the “reverse chimeric” invention into practice, and therefore does not provide an “enabling disclosure” as required for the purposes of assessing novelty or inventive step. Thus, IP Australia disregarded Regeneron’s Murphy application, finding instead for Kymab on novelty and inventive step for chimeric antibody technology as detailed in the Kymab patent application. Regeneron has appealed this decision in Australia.

Counterparts of the Murphy Application have been litigated by third parties in the US where an equivalent Murphy patent was also found to be invalid for indefiniteness. Regeneron also relied on the Murphy disclosure in their unsuccessful IPR requests.

In litigation against Kymab in the United Kingdom based on the Murphy patents (EP (UK) patents 1360287 and 2264163), the High Court found that they were non-enabling, although this decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal. Kymab appealed this decision on the test for enablement; this appeal was heard by the UK Supreme Court in February 2020 and a decision is pending.

###ENDS###

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Kymab

Kymab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a deep pipeline of novel antibody-based therapies in a broad range of indications. The Company generates its product candidates using its proprietary, integrated platforms collectively called IntelliSelect®. Kymab’s platforms have been designed to maximize the diversity of human antibodies produced in response to immunization with antigens. Selecting from a broad diversity of fully human antibodies allows for the identification of antibodies with optimal drug-like properties.

For more information on Kymab please see http://www.kymab.com.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

For further information contact:

Kymab

Anne Hyland anne.hyland@kymab.com

Brandon Lewis brandon.lewis@kymab.com

+44 (0) 1223 833 301		Media UK

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sukaina Virji / Melissa Gardiner

kymab@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:13aOPEC daily basket price stood at $21.18 a barrel Monday, 13 April 2020
PU
07:13a500 thousand face masks are arriving from Uzbekistan on Tuesday
PU
07:13aPoultry Production
PU
07:13aPTT PUBLIC : Clarification of News
PU
07:13aGRÄNGES PUBL : Presentation of Gränges' interim report for January–March 2020
PU
07:13aASTRAZENECA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:12aARCELORMITTAL : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:11aCEVA : Wins 2019 CEM Editor's Choice Award for its Bluetooth 5 IP; RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5 IP recognized as "the most competitive IoT solution in China"
AQ
07:10aFIELMANN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
07:08aCALITHERA BIOSCIENCES : April 2020 Investor Deck
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4AstraZeneca to test impact of cancer drug Calquence on coronavirus patients
5ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group