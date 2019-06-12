Log in
Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics For Every Life Stage

06/12/2019 | 08:55am EDT

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers are continuing to discover that blood pressure, cognitive function and even a person’s mood may be highly influenced by the health of the gut microbiome. It’s one of the body’s most complex systems made up of a collection of microbes, including bacteria, fungi and viruses, and can change based on a person’s lifestyle and life stage. Recognizing this challenge in maintaining a healthy microbiome, Wakunaga of America has expanded its line of Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics to provide accurate strength and effectiveness for every stage of life.

Wakunaga’s existing five Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics include a three-strain Daily, Enzyme+, Cran+ and Kids probiotic in addition to a nine-strain Multi 9. This year they will release three more probiotic supplements: the three-stain Fifty+, the nine-strain Complete and the 12-strain Max. All eight probiotic formulas include the three clinically studied and proprietary blend strains labeled as the “The Friendly Trio”: Lactobacillus gasseri KS-13, Bifidobacterium bifidum G9-1 and Bifidobacterium longum MM-2. There are published studies on this specific combination of strains that show that they support improved digestion, reduce cold and seasonal allergy symptoms and a restore a healthy microbiome in aging adults.

“Probiotics are not just for digestive health, they are critical to your overall health because they aid in the absorption of nutrients and vitamins from the foods we eat and other supplements we take,” said James B. LaValle, clinical pharmacist, board certified clinical nutritionist and author of more than 20 books including the award winning, “Cracking the Metabolic Code.” “The correct dosage, strain and strength of probiotics you should be taking vastly depends on if you are male, female, adult, child and your current life stage. Each of our microbiomes is as unique as we are as individuals.”

LaValle who works with the NFL, NBA, MLB and the Pro Football Hall of Fame village to offer personalized health, wellness, diet and performance says some of the main reasons he recommends probiotics include improvements in immunity, to prevent duration and severity of colds or add extra protection when traveling; improved brain health, to help deliver vital brain chemicals; management of bacterial imbalances, especially important in urinary tract infections; and addressing a variety of digestive issues, from constipation and diarrhea to gas and bloating.

“Knowing which probiotic you need can be really confusing to most people, which is why I recommend the Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics line to patients because it takes the guesswork out of finding which formula is best for you,” said LaValle. “If you are over the age of 50 then take the Fifty+; if you are a child then take Kids; if you are a woman then take Cran+; if you are having digestive challenges then take Enzyme+ or Multi 9; and if you feel like your health status is in a good place then take Daily.”

More resources about probiotics can be found at www.probiotics.com where LaValle serves on a probiotic scientific advisory council and can answer questions submitted on the Ask The Experts page. To learn more about the Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics and find the one that’s right for you go to: www.kyo-dophilus.com.

About Wakunaga of America: Since its establishment in 1972, Wakunaga of America Co., LTD has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high quality medicinal herbs and dietary supplements. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers on a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by science. Brands include Kyolic AGE, Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics and Kyo-Green Superfoods.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a960b223-0d17-47be-8fac-99dab1a1f612

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf9b401b-3665-42a3-976b-76933ac40e55

Media Contact:
Amy Summers
212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com
Pitch Publicity

Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics For Every Life Stage

Recognizing this challenge in maintaining a healthy microbiome, Wakunaga of America has expanded its line of Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics to provide accurate strength and effectiveness for every stage of life.
Kyo-Dophilus Fifty+ Probiotic Addresses Age Specific Stage of Life

As a person ages, changes to diet, activity levels, medication use and increased inflammation can cause the microflora of the GI system to diminish. Fifty+ Probiotic is the latest addition to Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics line designed to restore good bacteria and elevate immune system effectiveness for those age 50 and older.

