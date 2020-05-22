Kyrgyz Republic : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument and Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; and Staff Report » 0 05/22/2020 | 02:07pm EDT Send by mail :

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC IMF Country Report No. 20/158 May 2020 REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT AND DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE; AND STAFF REPORT In the context of request for purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument and disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility for Kyrgyz Republic, the following documents have been released and are included in this package: A Press Release including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board.

including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board. The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on May 8, 2020, following discussions that ended on April 22, 2020, with the officials of Kyrgyz Republic on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Financing Instrument and Rapid Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on April 29, 2020. The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents. Copies of this report are available to the public from International Monetary Fund • Publication Services PO Box 92780 • Washington, D.C. 20090 Telephone: (202) 623-7430• Fax: (202) 623-7201 E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org Price: $18.00 per printed copy International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. © 2020 International Monetary Fund ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution PR20/213 IMF Executive Board Approves a US$121.1 Million in Emergency Assistance Under the Rapid Financing Instrument and Rapid Credit Facility for the Kyrgyz Republic to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The Executive Board of the IMF approved US$ 121.1 million in emergency assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic. This is the second IMF emergency loan under the RFI/RCF for the Kyrgyz Republic since the outbreak of the pandemic:

The IMF emergency support addresses the urgent balance of payments need, shores up confidence, and catalyzes donor support.

To ensure that the financing provided is efficiently spent on addressing the crisis, the authorities have committed to strengthen procurement rules. Washington, DC - May 8th, 2020 The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a purchase of the Kyrgyz Republic under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) equivalent to SDR 59.2 million (US$ 80.7 million, 33 percent of quota) and a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to SDR 29.6 million (US$ 40.4 million, 17 percent of quota) to meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second IMF emergency assistance under the RFI/RCF for the Kyrgyz Republic since the outbreak of the pandemic: on March 26, 2020, the IMF Executive Board approved a disbursement of US$ 120.9 million (see IMF Press Release No. 20/115) before it doubled the access of the annual access on emergency financing under the "exogenous shock" window of the RCF to 100 percent of quota on April 6, 2020 (see IMF Policy Paper No. 20/018). This additional disbursement brings the total IMF emergency loan to the Kyrgyz Republic to address the COVID-19 pandemic to US$ 242.0 million. The outbreak of the pandemic has weakened the macroeconomic outlook and opened a balance of payments gap estimated at about US$500 million. There is an unprecedented high level of uncertainty surrounding this projection. The IMF emergency support will finance health and economic relief, shores up confidence, and catalyzes donor support. To ensure that the financing provided is efficiently spent on addressing the crisis, the authorities have committed to strengthen procurement rules. Following the Executive Board discussion, Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement: "The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Kyrgyz economy very hard and increased an already urgent balance of payments need. All sectors are being severely affected while measures are being taken to stop the spread of the virus. Given the unprecedented high level of uncertainty, IMF emergency support under the Rapid Financing Instrument and the Rapid Credit Facility is expected to help finance health and economic relief, shore up confidence, and catalyze donor support. Expeditious additional donor support is needed to close the remaining balance of payments gap and ease the adjustment burden. In this context, the authorities' intention to ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution apply for the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, supported by the G-20 and Paris Club, and use released resources to finance spending on COVID-19 related health or economic relief, is welcome. The health care contingency plan and the initial package of economic measures already adopted by the authorities to provide health and economic relief are welcome, as is the second, larger, package of measures under preparation. To ensure that financing provided is efficiently spent on addressing the crisis, the authorities will strengthen public procurement rules by publishing an ex-post validation of delivery along with the name of awarded companies and their beneficial owner(s) for all public procurement contracts." ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC April 29, 2020 REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT AND DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Context. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has weakened the macroeconomic outlook. The authorities have launched a health care contingency plan and an initial package of economic measures, together totaling $31 million (0.4 percent of GDP), and are preparing a second, larger package of economic measures of about $400 million (5.2 percent of GDP). To help address an urgent balance of payments need arising from the pandemic, estimated at about $500 million, the authorities request an additional purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) of 33.3 percent of quota (SDR 59.2 million) and a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of 16.7 percent of quota (SDR 29.6 million) under the "exogenous shock" window of the RCF. This follows Board approval on March 26, 2020 of the authorities' earlier request for the same amounts, before the doubling of the annual access on emergency financing under the "exogenous shock" window of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to 100 percent of quota was approved on April 6, 2020. This additional request will bring the total purchases under the RFI and the disbursements under the RCF to 100 percent of quota in 2020. Policy recommendations. In their attached letter of intent (LOI), the authorities remain committed to temporarily loosening macroeconomic and financial policies to finance health and economic relief and support a recovery. They have also made additional commitments to strengthen procurement rules, including steps to enhance transparency, to help ensure that financing received is efficiently spent on addressing the crisis. Risks of external and public debt distress are moderate. Capacity to repay the Fund is adequate. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC Approved By Subir Lall (MCD) and Gavin Gray (SPR) CONTENTS The staff team comprised Christian Josz (Head), Iulia Teodoru and AliAlreshan (all MCD), Emmanuel Mathias and Maksym Markevych (LEG), Irina Goncharova (World Bank procurement specialist), Tigran Poghosyan (resident representative), Lilia Kadyrberdieva and Erkeaim Shambetova (local economists), Tolgonai Osmongazieva (local press officer) and Aigerim Toigonbaeva (local administrative assistant). The team met remotely with Minister of Finance Jeenbaeva, Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdygulov, and other senior officials. Paul Inderbinen and Chorobek Imashov (OED) participated in the discussions. RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS, OUTLOOK AND RISKS ____________________________________ 3 POLICY DISCUSSIONS ___________________________________________________________________________________ 4 ACCESS, MODALITIES, AND CAPACITY TO REPAY__________________________________________________ 5 STAFF APPRAISAL________________________________________________________________________________________ 6 TABLES Selected Social and Economic Indicators, 2017-25__________________________________________________ 7 Balance of Payments, 2017-25 ________________________________________________________________________ 8 Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2017-25 _________________________________________________ 9 APPENDICES I. Letter of Intent __________________________________________________________________________________________10 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS, OUTLOOK AND RISKS The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to dampen macroeconomic activity . As of April 29, there were 729 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Real GDP growth slowed down to 1.5 percent during the first quarter of 2020, owing to the contraction of industry, transport, construction and retail trade. Inflation rose to 5.9 percent in March year-on-year (y-o-y) owing to food prices. Remittances decreased by 12 percent y-o-y in January-February. The exchange rate of the KGS vis-à-vis the US$ strengthened by 6 percent since March 24, reducing the depreciation to 14 percent so far this year, while the central bank sold foreign exchange in an amount of $217 million, or 50 percent more than during the whole of last year. Tax revenue declined by 11 percent during the first quarter y-o-y owing to a drop of indirect taxes and customs duties. The authorities have been implementing health and economic measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic. To contain the spread of the pandemic, they have declared a state of emergency imposing a lockdown for all non-essential movements and businesses until May 10. In collaboration with international organizations, the authorities have designed and adopted a health sector contingency plan, with an estimated cost of $16 million (0.2 percent of GDP), including training for health-care workers, the procurement of personal protective equipment, medical tests, and respirators, the buildup of quarantine facilities, and a communication plan about measures to contain the pandemic. To ease the impact on the economy, they adopted an initial package of economic measures totaling $15 million (0.2 percent of GDP) including the postponement of tax payments, time-bound exemptions of property and land taxes, temporary price controls on 11 essential food items, and food distribution to the poorest segments of the population. They are also preparing a second package of economic measures totaling around $400 million (5.2 percent of GDP), including cash transfers to the poorest segments of the population, subsidized credit lines to banks to provide funding to small and medium-size enterprises, and the rebuilding of food buffer stocks that have almost been depleted by recent food distributions to the poor. Text Table 1. Kyrgyz Republic: Selected Economic Indicators, 2017-25 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Est. Proj. 1/ Rev. Proj. Proj. Real GDP (growth in percent) 4.7 3.5 4.5 0.4 -4.0 8.0 8.0 4.0 4.1 4.1 Consumer prices (12-month percent change, average) 3.2 1.5 1.1 10.6 10.6 7.2 5.3 5.0 5.0 5.0 Overall balance (net lending/borrowing, in percent of GDP) 2/ 3/ -3.7 -0.6 -0.1 -7.8 -8.8 -6.4 -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 Total public debt 58.8 54.8 54.1 65.9 69.0 67.9 64.8 63.1 61.3 60.1 Current account balance (in percent of GDP) -6.2 -12.1 -9.1 -14.5 -13.1 -8.9 -8.1 -7.9 -7.7 -7.6 Gross International reserves (in millions of U.S. dollars) 4/ 1,971 1,919 1,832 1,950 1,936 2,117 2,329 2,478 2,606 2,918 Gross reserves (months of next year imports, eop) 4/ 4.0 3.9 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 4.9 4.9 4.9 5.2 Sources: Kyrgyz authorities and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ IMF Country Report No. 20/90. Kyrgyz Republic--Request for Purchase Under the RFI and Disbursement uner the RCF. 2/ General government comprises the State government, the Social Fund, and the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund. The State government comprises central and local governments. 3/ Includes loans on-lent by the State government to state-owned enterprises in the energy sector. 4/ Gross international reserves exclude reserve assets in non-convertible currencies. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC 3. The COVID-19 pandemic has weakened the macroeconomic outlook further and opened an urgent balance of payments need now estimated at about $500 million (around $400 million in IMF Country Report No. 20/90) (LOI, ¶2, Text Tables 1-2,and Tables 1-2).Under the assumption that the impact from COVID-19will last for the first half of 2020, real GDP is now expected to contract by 4 percent in 2020 (+0.4 percent growth in previous staff report). Average headline inflation is expected to reach 10.6 percent. The budget deficit of the general government is expected to widen to 8.8 percent of GDP (7.8 percent in previous staff report) and public debt to increase to 69 percent of GDP (66 percent in previous staff report). The current account deficit is expected to widen to 13.1 percent of GDP (14.5 percent of GDP in previous staff report) owing to a drop in remittances and tourism receipts.1 An urgent financing gap of about $500 million ($406 million in previous staff report) is expected to open up. With the financing gap filled by the Fund and development partners, official Text Table 2. Kyrgyz Republic: Balance of Payments Financing, 2020-25 reserves could be maintained at 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 about 4.5 months of prospective Proj. 1/ Rev. Proj. imports of goods and services and Proj. (In millions of U.S. dollars) the exchange rate depreciation Financing Gap 405.6 500.4 40.0 40.0 40.0 40.0 40.0 could be contained to a Identified budget support 128.6 382.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 manageable level.2 The impact of World Bank 5.0 17.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 ADB 120.0 the COVID-19 pandemic on the IMF RFI/RCF disbursement 123.6 245.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kyrgyz economy is subject to a Unidentified budget support 277.0 117.9 40.0 40.0 40.0 40.0 40.0 considerable margin of uncertainty Sources: Kyrgyz authorities and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ IMF Country Report No. 20/90. Kyrgyz Republic--Request for Purchase Under the RFI and Disbursement uner the RCF. and could be worse than estimated in this report. 4. Fund emergency financing is catalyzing donor support (Text Table 2). Compared to the last staff report and including the current request of IMF emergency financing of 50 percent of quota under the RFI and RCF, the unidentified budget support has been reduced from $277 million to $118 million thanks to the approval of a health sector project by the World Bank for $12 million, and the preparation of a health emergency operation to buy medical equipment and two budget support operations by the Asian Development Bank for a total of $120 million. POLICY DISCUSSIONS 5. The authorities plan to temporarily loosen macroeconomic and financial policies to provide health and economic relief and support an economic recovery in the second half of the year (LOI, ¶3). As explained in their LOI of March 24, they plan to: allow flexibility of the The impact on the fiscal and external balances of the sharp downward revision to growth compared to the previous RFI/RCF report is expected to be attenuated by the halt of all non-essential spending, as has been decided by the government, and identified budget support grants. All tables in this report assume a blended purchase under the RFI and disbursement under the RCF of 50 percent of quota in addition to the ones approved by the Board on March 26, 2020 for the same amounts, i.e. a total access of percent of quota under the RFI and RCF in 2020 (¶6). 4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC exchange rate and keep monetary policy data dependent considering significant uncertainties; urgently seek donor financing to close the remaining balance of payments gap and help ease the adjustment burden; stand ready to provide liquidity to the financial system, while ensuring that transparent information is available on eligible collateral; provide health and economic relief, accommodate a widening of the fiscal deficit, provided enough financing is mobilized, and develop a plan to bring the deficit below 3 percent of GDP once the crisis abates; use banks' capital and liquidity buffers to absorb credit losses and the liquidity squeeze and, once these buffers are exhausted, show some flexibility on the timing of bringing capital and liquidity above the minimum required. The authorities will strengthen procurement rules, including through steps to enhance transparency, which will help ensure that the aid received is efficiently spent on addressing the crisis (LOI, ¶3) . To ensure the quality of emergency spending in the health and other sectors, the authorities will subject all procurement of urgently needed supplies to an ex-post audit by the Audit Chamber, of which the results will be published on the website of the Ministry of Finance. In addition, they will publish bidding documents for competitive and single tender procurement, including those of state-owned enterprises and joint stock companies with state shares of more than 50 percent and their subsidiaries, on the Public Procurement portal . They will take the necessary measures within the government's prerogative to publish ex-post validation of delivery along with the name of awarded companies and their beneficial owner(s) for all public procurement contracts.

They will also ensure that the Independent Complaints Review Commission on procurement can collect fees to adequately finance its operations. The authorities intend to request debt service suspension from official bilateral creditors in line with the term sheet in the April 15, 2020 Communiqué of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (LOI, ¶5). They will use the fiscal space released by that debt service suspension to finance spending on COVID-19 related health or economic relief and monitor and report on such spending. They will disclose the debt of public sector borrowing entities (as defined in 2014 Government Finance Statistics Manual) to the IMF and the World Bank within 3 months. According to preliminary estimates, the suspension of debt service to Paris Club and G20 creditors could fill about $54 million of the balance of payments financing gap in 2020. 3 ACCESS, MODALITIES, AND CAPACITY TO REPAY 8. With the requested level of access of 50 percent of quota, the risk of debt distress remains moderate and the capacity to repay the Fund remains adequate (Table 3). Staff estimates that an access level of 33.3 percent of quota (SDR 59.2 million) under the RFI and 16.7 percent of quota (SDR 29.6 million) under the RCF will be needed given the magnitude of the financing requirement. This request is made under the "exogenous shock" window of the RCF. The Kyrgyz Republic needs blended financial support under the RCF and RFI because per-capitagross 3 The tables of this report do not incorporate the impact of debt service suspension to Paris Club and G20 official bilateral creditors. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC national income now exceeds the operational cut-off of the International Development Agency and the risk of external debt distress remains moderate as in the previous request. The authorities' track record of strengthened macroeconomic and financial sector stability under eight successive Fund- supported programs and the size of the financing gap, which is estimated at slightly more than twice this level of access, justify such access. The authorities have requested channeling the expected RFI purchase and RCF disbursement directly to the budget (LOI, ¶2). Budget support provides the fastest way to both reduce the financing gap in the balance of payments and soften the hit on the budget. Capacity to repay the Fund under such access would remain adequate. Fund credit outstanding would peak at 19 percent of gross international reserves and 16 percent of exports of goods and services. STAFF APPRAISAL 9. Staff supports the Kyrgyz Republic's request for purchase under the RFI and disbursement under the RCF. The RFI/RCF blend financing is justified because the balance of payments need is urgent and there is insufficient time to design and finance a program requiring upper credit tranche conditionality (LOI, ¶2). The Fund emergency support helps finance health and economic relief, shores up confidence, and is catalyzing donor support. 6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC Table 1. Kyrgyz Republic: Selected Social and Economic Indicators, 2017-25 I. Social and Demographic Indicators Population (in millions, 2017) 6.3 GINI Index (2017) 27.3 Unemployment rate (official, in percent, 2017) 6.9 Life expectancy at birth in years (2017) 71.2 Poverty rate (in percent, national definition, 2018) 22.4 Adult literacy rate (percent of popul., 2015) 99.5 Per capita GDP (2018, U.S. dollars) 1,322 Under-five mortality (per 1000 live births, 2017) 20 II. Economic Indicators 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Proj. 1/ Rev. Proj. Proj. Real sector Nominal GDP (in billions of soms) 530.5 569.4 590.0 649.6 620.7 724.8 824.1 899.8 983.1 1,074.5 Nominal GDP (in millions of U.S. dollars) 7,703 8,271 8,455 8,052 7,694 8,316 9,094 9,640 10,225 10,849 Real GDP (growth in percent) 4.7 3.5 4.5 0.4 -4.0 8.0 8.0 4.0 4.1 4.1 Nongold real GDP (growth in percent) 5.1 3.5 3.8 0.4 -4.3 8.4 8.0 4.2 4.3 4.3 GDP per capita (in U.S. dollars) 1,255 1,322 1,323 1,236 1,181 1,250 1,338 1,391 1,445 1,501 Consumer prices (12-month percent change, eop) 3.7 0.5 3.1 12.0 12.0 7.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 Consumer prices (12-month percent change, average) 3.2 1.5 1.1 10.6 10.6 7.2 5.3 5.0 5.0 5.0 Investment and savings (in percent of GDP) Investment 30.7 27.7 27.7 28.4 29.5 28.6 27.6 26.0 25.5 25.4 Public 9.7 5.9 7.6 7.8 8.2 9.2 8.1 8.0 8.3 8.2 Private 21.0 21.8 20.1 20.6 21.4 19.4 19.5 18.0 16.9 16.2 Savings 24.5 15.7 18.6 13.9 16.4 19.7 19.5 18.1 17.8 17.7 Public 3.1 3.6 4.5 -2.8 -3.6 -1.4 0.5 1.6 2.2 2.7 Private 21.5 12.1 14.1 16.8 20.0 21.1 19.0 16.5 15.6 15.0 Savings-investment balance -6.2 -12.1 -9.1 -14.5 -13.1 -8.9 -8.1 -7.9 -7.7 -7.6 General government finances (in percent of GDP) 2/ Revenue 33.3 32.5 34.0 28.6 29.3 30.2 30.1 30.4 30.7 31.0 Of which: Tax revenue 19.3 20.2 20.6 17.7 17.3 18.8 19.3 19.5 19.6 19.6 Expense 29.2 27.9 28.7 30.4 31.8 30.4 29.1 28.4 28.0 27.7 Gross operating balance 4.1 4.6 5.3 -1.8 -2.5 -0.3 1.0 2.1 2.7 3.2 Net acquisition of nonfinancial assets 7.9 5.2 5.5 6.0 6.3 6.2 4.0 5.1 5.7 6.2 Overall balance (net lending/borrowing) 3/ -3.7 -0.6 -0.1 -7.8 -8.8 -6.4 -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 Primary net lending/borrowing -2.9 0.4 0.8 -6.4 -7.4 -5.1 -1.7 -1.7 -1.7 -1.7 Total state government debt 4/ 58.8 54.8 54.1 65.9 69.0 67.9 64.8 63.1 61.3 60.1 Of which domestic debt 5.8 7.8 8.7 9.4 9.8 12.9 13.3 13.0 12.8 12.8 Monetary sector Reserve money (percent change, eop) 16.9 6.3 11.0 15.1 8.7 34.6 20.9 11.4 15.4 17.4 Broad money (percent change, eop) 17.9 5.5 12.8 15.7 9.3 35.3 21.5 12.0 15.4 17.4 Credit to private sector (percent change, eop) 15.7 18.2 14.9 6.1 -2.7 21.7 17.9 10.5 11.0 11.0 Credit to private sector (in percent of GDP) 20.8 22.9 25.4 24.5 23.5 24.5 25.4 25.7 26.1 26.5 Velocity of broad money 5/ 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.4 2.5 2.1 2.0 1.9 1.8 1.7 Policy Rate 5.0 4.8 4.3 ... ... .. ... ... ... ... ... External sector Current account balance (in percent of GDP) -6.2 -12.1 -9.1 -14.5 -13.1 -8.9 -8.1 -7.9 -7.7 -7.6 Export of goods and services (in millions of U.S. dollars) 2,638 2,746 2,817 2,395 2,224 2,586 2,877 3,066 3,246 3,468 Export growth (percent change) 7.7 4.1 2.6 -15.0 -21.1 16.3 11.3 6.6 5.9 6.8 Import of goods and services (in millions of U.S. dollars) 5,113 5,913 5,836 5,135 4,845 5,115 5,454 5,742 6,024 6,389 Import growth (percent change) 6.8 15.6 -1.3 -12.1 -17.0 5.6 6.6 5.3 4.9 6.1 Gross International reserves (in millions of U.S. dollars) 6/ 1,971 1,919 1,832 1,950 1,936 2,117 2,329 2,478 2,606 2,918 Gross reserves (months of next year imports, eop) 4.0 3.9 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 4.9 4.9 4.9 5.2 External public debt outstanding (in percent of GDP) 53.0 47.0 45.5 56.5 59.1 55.0 51.4 50.1 48.5 47.3 External public debt service-to-export ratio (in percent) 6.6 6.7 5.6 8.6 9.4 7.7 8.2 7.9 9.0 7.9 Memorandum items: Exchange rate (soms per U.S. dollar, average) 68.9 68.8 69.8 ... ... .. ... ... ... ... ... Real effective exchange rate (2010=100) (average) 97.3 100.8 101.0 ... ... .. ... ... ... ... ... Sources: Kyrgyz authorities and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ IMF Country Report No. 20/90. Kyrgyz Republic-Request for Purchase Under the RFI and Disbursement uner the RCF. 2/ General government comprises the State government, the Social Fund, and the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (MHIF). The State government comprises central and local governments. 3/ Includes loans on-lent by the State government to state-owned enterprises in the energy sector. 4/ Calculated at end-period exchange rates. 5/ Twelve-month GDP over end-period broad money. 6/ Gross international reserves exclude reserve assets in non-convertible currencies. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC Table 2. Kyrgyz Republic: Balance of Payments, 2017-25 (in millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Proj. 1/ Est. Rev. Proj. Proj. Current account balance -477 -997 -771 -1,168 -1,012 -741 -740 -763 -788 -829 Excluding transfers -2,847 -3,418 -3,304 -3,039 -2,939 -2,863 -2,942 -3,053 -3,170 -3,328 Trade balance -2,383 -3,034 -2,909 -2,304 -2,103 -2,088 -2,091 -2,159 -2,217 -2315 Exports, fob 1,814 1,916 1,965 1,876 1,809 1,987 2,195 2,314 2,425 2565 CIS countries 772 938 895 765 650 761 844 918 988 1075 Of which: Energy products 100 160 160 160 160 160 160 160 160 160 Of which: Re-exports of consumer goods 50 52 49 40 33 40 46 51 55 61 Non-CIS countries 1,042 978 1,070 1,111 1,159 1,227 1,351 1,397 1,437 1490 Of which: Gold 700 664 787 862 942 960 1,048 1,065 1,076 1087 Imports, fob 4,197 4,950 4,874 4,180 3,912 4,076 4,286 4,473 4,642 4879 CIS countries 1,941 2,223 2,115 1,682 1,555 1,623 1,721 1,812 1,895 1986 Of which: Energy (including for re-exports) 567 810 702 418 367 405 449 494 536 580 Non-CIS countries 2,256 2,727 2,759 2,498 2,357 2,453 2,565 2,661 2,746 2893 Of which: Goods for re-exports 40 42 39 32 26 32 37 41 44 49 Services -92 -133 -111 -435 -519 -441 -486 -517 -561 -607 Receipts 824 830 851 519 415 598 681 752 821 903 Payments -916 -963 -962 -954 -933 -1,039 -1,168 -1,269 -1,382 -1510 Income -372 -251 -284 -299 -318 -334 -365 -378 -393 -407 Interest payments -76 -77 -73 -68 -66 -76 -84 -93 -105 -116 Other net income -295 -174 -211 -231 -252 -257 -281 -285 -288 -291 Current Transfers (net) 2,369 2,421 2,532 1,873 1,928 2,122 2,202 2,291 2,382 2499 Of which: Private 2,263 2,375 2,417 1,873 1,873 2,084 2,164 2,253 2,344 2461 Capital Account 134 95 96 117 117 121 72 75 79 82 Official 131 102 96 117 117 121 72 75 79 82 Private 3 -7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Financial account 330 196 575 473 314 818 899 907 935 1108 Commercial banks -19 44 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Medium- and long-term loans (net) 173 -67 264 242 62 368 407 398 409 415 Disbursement 668 606 663 754 575 830 955 948 1,134 1246 Of which: Loan financed PIP (excl. energy investments financed by China) 80 94 119 150 150 197 218 229 242 255 Of which: Energy investments financed by China (PIP) 243 36 68 86 86 113 122 129 136 144 Amortization -494 -673 -398 -512 -513 -462 -548 -550 -724 -832 Foreign direct investment -78 139 211 231 252 450 492 509 526 693 Portfolio investment -25 -9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other (including SDR allocation) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net short-term flows 279 89 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Errors and omissions 131 307 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Overall balance 117 -399 -100 -578 -580 198 231 220 225 361 Financing -117 399 100 578 580 -198 -231 -220 -225 -361 Net international reserves -153 159 100 301 439 -198 -231 -220 -225 -361 Gross official reserves (-, increase) -141 188 124 202 217 -173 -207 -144 -123 -306 IMF -13 -29 -24 99 222 -26 -24 -76 -103 -54 Exceptional financing (including arrears) 2/ 36 240 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Financing gap 0 0 0 277 141 0 0 0 0 0 Memorandum items: GDP (in millions of U.S. dollars) 7,703 8,271 8,455 8,052 7,694 8,316 9,094 9,640 10,225 10849 Current account balance (percent of GDP) -6.2 -12.1 -9.1 -14.5 -13.1 -8.9 -8.1 -7.9 -7.7 -7.6 Current account balance excluding official transfers (percent of GDP) -7.6 -12.6 -10.5 -14.5 -13.9 -9.4 -8.6 -8.3 -8.1 -8.0 Growth of exports of GNFS (volume, percent) 1.2 -1.1 3.7 -13.0 -21.3 15.3 10.1 5.2 4.5 4.9 Growth of imports of GNFS (volume, percent) 0.9 7.9 1.4 -4.1 -7.6 4.6 4.7 3.2 2.4 2.8 Terms of trade (goods, percentage change) -1.2 -2.6 1.5 4.9 7.6 0.0 -0.5 -0.5 -0.9 -1.1 Gold price (U.S. dollars per ounce) 1,257 1,269 1,392 1,500 1,640 1,667 1,684 1,703 1,721 1739 Fuel Price Index (2005=100) 123.9 157.7 130.4 88.3 80.5 87.5 94 98 102 104 External Public Debt (in millions of U.S. dollars) 3/ 4,081 3,830 3,851 4,316 4,316 4,466 4,608 4,761 4,887 5053 As percent of GDP 53.0 47.0 45.5 56.5 59.1 55.0 51.4 50.1 48.5 47.3 External public debt service-to-exports ratio 3/ 4/ 6.6 6.7 5.6 8.6 9.4 7.7 8.2 7.9 9.0 7.9 Gross reserves 5/ 1,971 1,919 1,832 1,950 1,936 2,117 2,329 2,478 2,606 2918 In months of subsequent year's imports 4.0 3.9 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 4.9 4.9 4.9 5.2 Sources: Kyrgyz authorities and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ IMF Country Report No. 20/90. Kyrgyz Republic--Request for Purchase Under the RFI and Disbursement uner the RCF. 2/ Russian debt write-off. 3/ Public and publicly-guaranteed debt. 4/ Net of rescheduling. 5/ Valued at end-period exchange rate. Gross international reserves exclude reserve assets in non-convertible currencies. 8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC Table 3. Kyrgyz Republic: Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2017-25 1/ 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Fund obligations based on existing credit (In millions of SDRs) Principal 18.3 20.7 17.5 15.5 17.1 16.2 38.4 42.9 20.8 Charges and interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 Fund obligations based on existing and prospective credit (In millions of SDRs) Principal 18.3 20.7 17.5 15.5 17.1 16.2 53.2 72.5 38.6 Charges and interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.2 0.7 0.1 Total obligations based on existing and prospective credit In millions of SDRs 18.3 20.7 17.5 16.5 18.4 17.4 54.4 73.2 38.7 In millions of U.S. dollars 25.8 28.6 24.2 22.9 25.5 24.3 76.0 102.6 54.4 In percent of gross international reserves 1.3 1.5 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.0 3.1 3.9 1.9 In percent of exports of goods and services 1.0 1.0 0.9 1.0 1.0 0.8 2.5 3.2 1.6 In percent of debt service 2/ 14.8 15.6 15.4 11.0 12.8 10.3 31.3 35.3 19.9 In percent of GDP 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.8 1.0 0.5 In percent of quota 10.3 11.6 9.9 9.3 10.3 9.8 30.6 41.2 21.8 Outstanding Fund credit 2/ In millions of SDRs 140.6 129.5 102.4 261.3 244.2 228.0 174.9 102.3 63.8 In billions of U.S. dollars 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 In percent of gross international reserves 10.1 9.3 7.7 18.7 16.0 13.7 9.9 5.5 3.1 In percent of exports of goods and services 7.5 6.5 5.0 16.3 13.1 11.1 8.0 4.4 2.6 In percent of debt service 2/ 114.2 97.5 90.2 173.4 170.0 135.4 100.8 49.3 32.8 In percent of GDP 2.6 2.2 1.7 4.7 4.1 3.5 2.5 1.4 0.8 In percent of quota 79.2 72.9 57.7 147.1 137.5 128.4 98.5 57.6 35.9 Net use of Fund credit (in millions of SDRs) 0.8 -20.7 -17.5 162.1 -17.1 -16.2 -53.2 -72.5 -38.6 Disbursements and Purchases 19.0 - - 177.6 - - - - - Repayments and Repurchases 18.3 20.7 17.5 15.5 17.1 16.2 53.2 72.5 38.6 Memorandum items: Nominal GDP (in millions of U.S. dollars) 7,703 8,271 8,455 7,694 8,316 9,094 9,640 10,225 10,849 Exports of goods and services (in millions of U.S. dollars) 2,638 2,746 2,817 2,224 2,586 2,877 3,066 3,246 3,468 Gross International Reserves (in millions of U.S. dollars) 1,971 1,919 1,832 1,936 2,117 2,329 2,478 2,606 2,918 Debt service (in millions of U.S. dollars) 2/ 174.2 184.0 156.7 208.7 199.6 234.7 242.4 290.9 273.3 Quota (millions of SDRs) 177.6 177.6 177.6 177.6 177.6 177.6 177.6 177.6 177.6 Sources: IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes two purchases under the RFI of 33.3 percent of quota each and two disbursements under the RCF of 16.7 percent of quota each in 2020. 2/ Total external public debt service includes IMF repurchases and repayments. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC Appendix I. Letter of Intent Ms. Kristalina Georgieva Bishkek, April 28, 2020 Managing Director International Monetary Fund 700 19th Street, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20431 USA Dear Ms. Georgieva: On behalf of the Kyrgyz authorities, we would like to express our deep appreciation to the International Monetary Fund for the support of our request under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) that the Board approved on March 26, 2020. Early support from the IMF has helped catalyze donor resources and create room for essential health and economic relief to address the COVID-19 pandemic. As explained in our Letter of Intent of March 24, 2020, 1 the outbreak of the pandemic has opened an urgent financing gap in the balance of payments, the amount of which is now estimated at US$ 500 million compared to around US$ 400 million previously, as the impact of the crisis on the economic outlook has worsened. To address the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, we request another purchase under the RFI of 33.3 percent of quota (SDR 59.2 million) and an additional disbursement under the RCF of 16.7 percent of quota (SDR 29.6 million) under the "exogenous shock" window of the RCF. We make such request because there is insufficient time to design and finance a program requiring upper credit tranche conditionality and the IMF Executive Board meanwhile approved the doubling of the annual access on emergency financing under the "exogenous shock" window of the RCF on April 6, 2020. We also request that the full amount of the purchase and disbursement be made to the account of the Ministry of Finance at the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic (NBKR) to provide immediate budget support. To address the economic and health consequences caused by the COVID-19 crisis, we are implementing the broad set of measures that we outlined in the March 2020 Letter of Intent. In addition, we will increase procurement transparency to ensure that the aid received is efficiently spent on addressing the crisis. To ensure the quality of emergency spending in the health and other sectors, we commit to subject all procurement of urgently needed supplies to an ex-post audit by the Audit Chamber, of which the results will be published on the website of the Ministry of Finance. In addition, we will publish documentation on all direct procurement and bidding documents for competitive procurement, including those of state-owned enterprises and joint stock companies with state shares of more than 50 percent and their subsidiaries, on the Public Procurement portal . We will take the necessary measures within the government's prerogative to publish ex-post validation of delivery along with the name of awarded companies and their beneficial owner(s) for all public 1 See IMF Country Report No. 20/90, Kyrgyz Republic, Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument and Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility, Appendix I. 10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution KYRGYZ REPUBLIC procurement contracts. We will ensure that the Independent Complaints Review Commission on procurement has sufficient means to operate by including its fees on the list of government payable services. The risk of debt distress for the Kyrgyz Republic remains moderate owing to our commitment to bring the fiscal deficit below 3 percent of GDP over the next two years. Our capacity to repay the Fund remains adequate. The NBKR and the Ministry of Finance have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to outline the necessary steps to ensure that we continue meeting our financial obligations to the IMF on a timely basis. We intend to request debt service suspension from official bilateral creditors in line with the term sheet in the April 15, 2020 Communiqué of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. We commit to spend the fiscal space released by that debt service suspension on COVID- related health or economic relief and to monitor and report on this. We commit to disclose the debt of public sector borrowing entities (as defined in 2014 Government Finance Statistics Manual) to the IMF and the World Bank within 3 months. The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic values its cooperation with the IMF. We do not intend to introduce measures or policies that would exacerbate balance of payments difficulties. We do not intend to impose new or intensify existing restrictions on the making of payments and transfers for current international transactions, trade restrictions for balance of payments purposes, or multiple currency practices, or to enter into bilateral payments agreements which are inconsistent with Article VIII of the Fund's Articles of Agreement. In line with IMF safeguards policy, the NBKR is committed to undergo a safeguards assessment before the approval of any new subsequent arrangement by the IMF Executive Board. It will continue to provide IMF staff with access to its most recently completed audit reports and to authorize the NBKR's external auditors to hold discussions with IMF staff. We hereby grant our permission for the publication of this Letter of Intent, the staff report and related documents for the request for purchase under the RFI and disbursement under the RCF. Sincerely, /s/ Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic /s/ /s/ Baktygul Jeenbaeva Tolkunbek Abdygulov Minister of Finance Governor of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic of the Kyrgyz Republic INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution Attachments Original document

