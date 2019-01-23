Kyriba Purchases FiREapps to Create Most Robust End-to-End Solution for Helping CFOs and Treasury Executives Better Manage Global FX Risk

Kyriba,
the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions, today
announced it has reached an agreement to acquire FiREapps,
the leader in enterprise currency management, in a deal that creates the
most advanced and effective solution for seamlessly managing the entire
lifecycle of global foreign exchange (FX) risk.
The agreement will combine two global leaders in cloud treasury and risk
management, and further enhance Kyriba’s capabilities for safeguarding
its clients against the entire continuum of financial and operational
risk, including FX exposures, payments fraud, regulatory risk and more.
“FX volatility is a major strategic challenge for treasury
organizations,” said Kevin Permenter, senior research analyst for
enterprise applications at IDC, a leading technology analyst firm.
“Financial leaders doing business in multiple countries should be
looking to adopt a more holistic approach to their global risk
management strategies.”
The acquisition will create a highly advanced solution for managing
global FX risk, including data gathering and consolidation, reporting,
analytics, decision support, payments, hedge accounting and more. The
combined result is a faster, more efficient way to manage FX exposures
than using old school processes involving spreadsheets and manual data
gathering across multiple systems.
In a published case
study, treasury executives from a multibillion dollar US consumer
goods company shared the results of using Kyriba and FiREapps to better
manage their cash, liquidity, payments and currency exposure across 38
ERP systems, 25 different business units and dozens of global banks. The
initial result was a dramatic reduction in foreign currency net losses,
from $90M (cumulative) in 2013-2015 down to $2M in 2016, and a near
doubling of cash visibility to 95 percent.
“The acquisition of FiREapps deepens our commitment to helping senior
financial executives be more agile and efficient in managing all types
of risk, including FX exposures,” said Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO
of Kyriba. “We are excited to welcome FiREapps customers, employees and
partners into the Kyriba family.”
The FX market is one of the largest financial markets in the world, and
has become increasingly volatile thanks to geo-political events such as
Brexit, trade wars and continued pressure from hyper-inflationary
economies. According to FiREapps data, global corporations lost at least
$39 billion during the first half of 2018, up from $14 billion during
the same period the year before. The analysis, from FiREapps’ “Q2 2018
Currency Impact Report,” sampled data from 1,200 publicly held
multinational companies worldwide.
“The market has been asking for a single-vendor solution to manage the
entire breadth of FX currency exposure,” said Wolfgang Koester, founder
and CEO of FiREapps. “By joining with Kyriba, we fill that gap with a
highly differentiated solution, while also aligning with world-class
capabilities for cash and risk management, payments, working capital
optimization and more.”
About Kyriba Corp.
Kyriba empowers financial leaders and their teams with award-winning
solutions for cash and risk management, payments and supply chain
finance. Kyriba delivers a highly secure, 100 percent SaaS enterprise
platform, superior bank connectivity and a seamlessly integrated
solution set for tackling today’s most complex financial challenges.
Thousands of companies, including many of the world’s
largest organizations, rely on Kyriba to streamline key processes,
protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and accelerate
growth opportunities through improved decision support. Technology
analyst firm IDC recognized Kyriba as a global leader in its MarketScape
for SaaS and cloud-enabled treasury and risk management applications for
2017-2018. Kyriba is headquartered in New York, with offices in San
Diego, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai and other major locations. For more
information, visit www.kyriba.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005318/en/