Kyriba : and Citi Announce New API Integration to Enable Faster Payments

02/26/2019 | 08:08am EST

Kyriba, the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions, today announced a new API integration with Citi that gives Kyriba clients access to faster payments, more transparency and better standardization in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. The API integration builds upon Kyriba’s leading connectivity options that help seamlessly bridge global financial systems so finance executives can better mobilize their cash and liquidity.

“We continuously pursue creating the best possible experiences for our clients. Our partnership with Kyriba has led to the co-creation of a frictionless treasury experience,” said Mayank Mishra, Global Head of Channel Services, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Through embedded APIs our joint clients have access to a seamlessly integrated, fully digital experience accessing their Citi accounts instantly through their preferred Treasury platform.”

“APIs represent the next generation of bank connectivity and offer robust advantages over traditional file transfer technologies,” said Bob Stark, VP of Strategy for Kyriba. “We are excited to provide this new API integration with Citi to our clients as part of an emerging connectivity standard, which will offer new opportunities for real-time bank reporting, account management and payments.”

Kyriba currently processes more than 83M bank transactions, 30M payments and 530M ERP transactions on behalf of its clients each month through its global connectivity hub.

For more information, go to www.kyriba.com. Additionally, Citi will present on the “Future of Bank Connectivity” panel at Kyriba Live in U.S., Kyriba’s treasury and finance summit, March 4-6 in Las Vegas.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba empowers financial leaders and their teams with award-winning solutions for cash and risk management, payments and supply chain finance. Kyriba delivers a highly secure, 100 percent SaaS enterprise platform, superior bank connectivity and a seamlessly integrated solution set for tackling today’s most complex financial challenges. Thousands of companies, including many of the world’s largest organizations, rely on Kyriba to streamline key processes, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and accelerate growth opportunities through improved decision support. Technology analyst firm IDC recognized Kyriba as a global leader in its MarketScape for SaaS and cloud-enabled treasury and risk management applications for 2017-2018. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
