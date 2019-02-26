Kyriba : and Citi Announce New API Integration to Enable Faster Payments

Kyriba,
the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions, today
announced a new API integration with Citi that gives Kyriba clients
access to faster payments, more transparency and better standardization
in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. The API integration builds
upon Kyriba’s leading connectivity options that help seamlessly bridge
global financial systems so finance executives can better mobilize their
cash and liquidity.
“We continuously pursue creating the best possible experiences for our
clients. Our partnership with Kyriba has led to the co-creation of a
frictionless treasury experience,” said Mayank Mishra, Global Head
of Channel Services, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Through
embedded APIs our joint clients have access to a seamlessly
integrated, fully digital experience accessing their Citi accounts
instantly through their preferred Treasury platform.”
“APIs represent the next generation of bank connectivity and offer
robust advantages over traditional file transfer technologies,” said Bob
Stark, VP of Strategy for Kyriba. “We are excited to provide this new
API integration with Citi to our clients as part of an emerging
connectivity standard, which will offer new opportunities for real-time
bank reporting, account management and payments.”
Kyriba currently processes more than 83M bank transactions, 30M payments
and 530M ERP transactions on behalf of its clients each month through
its global connectivity hub.
For more information, go to www.kyriba.com.
Additionally, Citi will present on the “Future of Bank Connectivity”
panel at Kyriba
Live in U.S., Kyriba’s treasury and finance summit, March 4-6 in Las
Vegas.
About Kyriba Corp.
Kyriba empowers financial leaders and their teams with award-winning
solutions for cash and risk management, payments and supply chain
finance. Kyriba delivers a highly secure, 100 percent SaaS enterprise
platform, superior bank connectivity and a seamlessly integrated
solution set for tackling today’s most complex financial challenges.
Thousands of companies, including many of the world’s
largest organizations, rely on Kyriba to streamline key processes,
protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and accelerate
growth opportunities through improved decision support. Technology
analyst firm IDC recognized Kyriba as a global leader in its MarketScape
for SaaS and cloud-enabled treasury and risk management applications for
2017-2018. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New
York, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai and other major locations. For more
information, visit www.kyriba.com.
About Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional
information may be found at www.citigroup.com.
