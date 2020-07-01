Kyruus : Obtains AVIA Recognition for Its Enterprise-Wide Patient Access Platform

Kyruus’ Data Management, Search, and Scheduling Solutions Have Obtained AVIA Vetted and Market Validated Badges

Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that AVIA, the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations, has recognized its full suite of technology solutions with AVIA Vetted and/or Market Validated designations for 2020. The accolades build on Kyruus’ recent industry recognition from MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, which named Kyruus’ consumer-facing solution the winner of its 2020 Best Patient Scheduling Solution award.

AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare’s biggest strategic challenges. In response to its Members’ needs, AVIA conducts due diligence around specific topic areas and vets companies and products, evaluating the strength of the product and the health of the company. Products that receive the AVIA Vetted badge have been proven to address one or more challenges effectively based on the needs and criteria of AVIA Members. Kyruus’ industry-leading provider data management solution, KyruusOne®; multiple patient access applications comprising the Kyruus ProviderMatch® multi-channel platform; and online scheduling solution, ProviderMatch DirectBook™, all received this award.

AVIA also conducts diligence to award Market Validated badges. AVIA market validated products are determined to have market traction—such as successful adoptions, moving to scale, and/or positive reviews—in addressing a specific challenge or topic. Following its extensive vetting of solutions for health systems’ digital front door initiatives, AVIA awarded Market Validated badges to the key components of Kyruus’ digital patient access solution – KyruusOne, ProviderMatch for Consumers, and ProviderMatch DirectBook. Together, these solutions enable health systems to help patients find the right care options for their unique needs on health systems’ websites and schedule seamlessly into underlying EHR platforms.

Kyruus serves 270,000 healthcare providers across almost 60 health systems nationwide. More than a dozen AVIA Member health systems are already utilizing the Kyruus platform.

“Kyruus has been working with AVIA for several years now and we share a commitment to empowering health systems to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives through both best practices and technology,” said Chris Gervais, Chief Technology Officer at Kyruus. “We are proud of this recognition for our products and look forward to continuing to help healthcare organizations across the country realize their goals with proven technology solutions.”

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare’s biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry’s premier knowledge sharing and collaboration platform for up-to-the minute digital insights and best practices, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kyruus

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 270,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and care settings—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.

