Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

L.A. Business Journal Names Clune Construction #1 Best Place To Work In Los Angeles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clune Construction (Clune) is excited to announce it has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles in the Large Company category. A total of 100 employers were selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal 2019 "Best Places to Work" rankings. The annual survey and recognition program identifies and honors Los Angeles companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

Since 1997, Clune has been providing best-in-class construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world, while maintaining its dedication to providing a positive and rewarding workplace for its employees.

"Clune holds to a strong belief that establishing a bond with each employee would, in turn, play a critical role in creating positive client relationships," said Bob Dahlstrom, Executive Managing Director and President of the Western Region. "We put an emphasis on employee growth and achievement, creating an environment that not only gives each employee a sense of pride in their contribution to the success of the company, but also allows them to enjoy the rewards of Clune's success through our Employee Stock Ownership Program."

The Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work rankings survey both employees and employers to get an overview of the attitudes of employees with respect to workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics. Employee survey responses account for 75% of an employer's Best Places to Work ranking.

About Clune Construction

Clune Construction is an employee-owned, national general contractor, providing construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world. With offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC, Clune manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune's mission is to provide exceptional construction services to its clients and business partners; inspire its more than 600 employees; lead with integrity, commitment and purpose and deliver results, which always exceed expectations. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Clune Construction Company)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-business-journal-names-clune-construction-1-best-place-to-work-in-los-angeles-300909808.html

SOURCE Clune Construction


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pJPMORGAN ETFS (IRELAND) ICAV : Publication of Unaudited Semi-Annual Report
EQ
02:02pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited (SCC) Raised $3.07 Billion Dollars
PU
02:01pKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:00pCPI PROPERTY : publishes half-year financial results for 2019
EQ
01:54pALPINE 4 TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pALCOA : and United Steelworkers Reach Tentative Labor Agreement for Five U.S. Locations
BU
01:47pCIRCLE PROPERTY : Death of a Director
PU
01:46pTHE CATO CORPORATION : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
01:44pCritics accuse U.S. CEOs of contradicting pledge to work for more than shareholders
RE
01:42pPPL : Electric Utilities Crews Head South to Provide Hurricane Dorian Aid
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group