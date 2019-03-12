L & A International : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8195)

LITIGATION

This announcement is made by L & A International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 17.10(2) and Rule 17.27(1)(b) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 11 March 2019 (the "Announcement") disclosing the winding up petition made against the Company. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless defined otherwise.

THE PETITION

The Petitioners allege that it is just and equitable that the Company be wound up on,inter alia, the following grounds:-

Two of the Company's beneficial shareholders, Mr. Wong Kwan Mo and his wife Madam Lau Lan Ying (collectively, the "Wongs"), have been controlling approximately 58.98% of the Company's issued share capital through several corporations including Strong Light Investments Limited and Flying Mortgage Limited. Further, the Wongs gained control of the Board since early 2016 with the assistance of its Directors Mr. Ng Ka Ho and Mr. Ma Chi Ming. The Petitioners allege with the abovementioned control of the Board, the Wongs caused the Company to engage inultra viresand fraudulent transactions causing losses to the Company and its shareholders.

Based on the facts known to the Board, the Board is of the view that the above allegations are untrue and the Company therefore denies them all. The Company is currently seeking legal advice in respect of the above and appropriate actions will be taken thereon if so advised.

IMPACT OF THE PETITION

The Company has sought legal opinions under Hong Kong laws in respect of the effect of the Petition on the Company's operations as a whole and on the subsequent transfer of shares after the Petition.

The Company has been advised that pursuant to section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (cap 32), when a winding up petition has been made, any disposition of the Company's property and any transfer of shares or alteration in the status of the Company's members made after the commencement of the winding up is void, unless the Court orders otherwise. Accordingly, the Company will apply to court for a validation order as soon as is practicable.

The Company wishes to announce that the Company is solvent and the normal course of operation of the Company has not been adversely affected by the Petition. The Company is endeavouring to oppose the Petition against the Company.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the public informed of any further significant developments by making further announcements as and when appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

L & A International Holdings Limited

Ng Ka Ho

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of three executive Directors, namely Mr. Ng Ka Ho, Mr. Lau Chun Kavan and Ms. Wang Tsz Yue and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ma Chi Ming, Mr. Li Kin Ping and Ms. Guo Yan Xia.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

