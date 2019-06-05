L.A. Lakers Partner Wish Jumps to No. 1 in Earned Social Media Value Among NBA Jersey Patch Sponsors

GumGum
Sports today released its much-anticipated social media valuation
insights for the 2018-19 NBA season, finding that Los Angeles Lakers
jersey patch sponsor Wish generated the highest sponsor media value
across team owned-and-operated team accounts. The computer
vision-powered sponsorship valuation analysis found that Wish’s jersey
sponsorship earned $9.3 million, nearly doubling the $4.9 million it
generated in the previous season. Wish swapped places with Goodyear,
whose Cleveland Cavaliers jersey patch sponsorship dropped from No. 1 in
2017-2018 to No. 4 this year. GumGum Sports did analyze one non
owned-and-operated account — LeBron James’ Instagram — and found that
the basketball megastar’s personal posts generated 15 percent more value
for Wish than all of the Lakers’ accounts combined.
GumGum Sports also conducted social media valuation for jersey patches
in the postseason. The NBA Playoffs produced an additional $29 million
in total sponsorship media value, including $10 million for the two
teams competing in the Finals (Golden State Warriors/Rakuten at $5.5
million and Raptors/Sun Life Financial at $4.6 million as of May 31). As
expected, the four teams in the Conference Finals had the top four
social media jersey patch values, with the Portland
Trailblazers/Biofreeze totaling $3.3 million and Milwaukee Bucks/Harley
Davidson adding $2.8 million.
“Next to Nike’s apparel sponsorship, the jersey patch is the biggest
sponsor location in-arena on social media,” said GumGum Sports GM, Brian
Kim, underlining why the results were an end-of-season highlight for the
league as well as for playoff teams and their brand sponsors. “It’s
worth noting that due to the variety of factors we use to calculate
value – clarity, prominence, visibility, size, placement and share of
voice – still images actually generated 86 percent of the overall social
media value compared to 14 percent for video,” added Kim.
GumGum Sports’ analysis found that over the entire NBA season jersey
patches received 121,000 total exposures, 42 billion total impressions
and 3.2 billion total engagements on social media.
About GumGum Sports
GumGum Sports is a division of GumGum focused on leveraging computer
vision technology to drive innovation in sports technology. GGS is an
AI-powered sponsorship measurement platform, enabling brands and rights
holders, both in traditional and esports, to measure the value of their
sponsorship portfolios across linear broadcast, social media, and
streaming platforms. GumGum Sports provides the most cutting edge and
technology-driven media measurement solutions to help value the return
on investment for sponsorship investments. For more information about
GumGum Sports, visit gumgum.com/sports.
