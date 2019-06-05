L.A. Lakers Partner Wish Jumps to No. 1 in Earned Social Media Value Among NBA Jersey Patch Sponsors

GumGum Sports’ latest computer vision analysis also found that playoff run generated $10 million for jersey patch sponsors of Finals teams and that still images produce higher-quality jersey patches exposures than videos

GumGum Sports today released its much-anticipated social media valuation insights for the 2018-19 NBA season, finding that Los Angeles Lakers jersey patch sponsor Wish generated the highest sponsor media value across team owned-and-operated team accounts. The computer vision-powered sponsorship valuation analysis found that Wish’s jersey sponsorship earned $9.3 million, nearly doubling the $4.9 million it generated in the previous season. Wish swapped places with Goodyear, whose Cleveland Cavaliers jersey patch sponsorship dropped from No. 1 in 2017-2018 to No. 4 this year. GumGum Sports did analyze one non owned-and-operated account — LeBron James’ Instagram — and found that the basketball megastar’s personal posts generated 15 percent more value for Wish than all of the Lakers’ accounts combined.

GumGum Sports also conducted social media valuation for jersey patches in the postseason. The NBA Playoffs produced an additional $29 million in total sponsorship media value, including $10 million for the two teams competing in the Finals (Golden State Warriors/Rakuten at $5.5 million and Raptors/Sun Life Financial at $4.6 million as of May 31). As expected, the four teams in the Conference Finals had the top four social media jersey patch values, with the Portland Trailblazers/Biofreeze totaling $3.3 million and Milwaukee Bucks/Harley Davidson adding $2.8 million.

“Next to Nike’s apparel sponsorship, the jersey patch is the biggest sponsor location in-arena on social media,” said GumGum Sports GM, Brian Kim, underlining why the results were an end-of-season highlight for the league as well as for playoff teams and their brand sponsors. “It’s worth noting that due to the variety of factors we use to calculate value – clarity, prominence, visibility, size, placement and share of voice – still images actually generated 86 percent of the overall social media value compared to 14 percent for video,” added Kim.

GumGum Sports’ analysis found that over the entire NBA season jersey patches received 121,000 total exposures, 42 billion total impressions and 3.2 billion total engagements on social media.

About GumGum Sports

GumGum Sports is a division of GumGum focused on leveraging computer vision technology to drive innovation in sports technology. GGS is an AI-powered sponsorship measurement platform, enabling brands and rights holders, both in traditional and esports, to measure the value of their sponsorship portfolios across linear broadcast, social media, and streaming platforms. GumGum Sports provides the most cutting edge and technology-driven media measurement solutions to help value the return on investment for sponsorship investments. For more information about GumGum Sports, visit gumgum.com/sports.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005347/en/