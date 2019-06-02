Log in
L.A. Officials Delay 2019 Homeless Numbers to Try to Spin Sharp Rise Despite $619M in Spending, Says HHF

06/02/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

The joint L.A. County/City of Los Angeles program known as the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has delayed public release of the official 2019 homeless count five days until June 4th.

“Delay, inaction and spin: this is all Mayor Garcetti, City Hall and L.A. County officials have to offer on the human catastrophe of homelessness in Los Angeles as they try to spin the expected sharp jump in our homeless count despite over $619 million in spending on the problem in the region over the past year.”
Michael Weinstein, president, AHF

Housing justice and homeless advocates with Housing Is A Human Right, Healthy Housing Foundation by AHF, Coalition to Preserve L.A. and AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) are keeping up their pointed criticism of L.A. elected officials’ ineffectual response to the metastasizing and intertwined homelessness and affordable housing crises in Los Angeles with a sharp rebuke of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) unprecedented five-day delay of the formal public release of the official 2019 homeless count until Tuesday, June 4th.

Historically, the count—which found 53,195 homeless in Los Angeles in 2018—is released publicly on May 31st. However, this year, at the last moment and with little explanation, officials announced that release of the homeless count would be pushed back until this Tuesday. Several housing and homeless advocates believe the delay was called to allow public officials time to craft ‘spin’ on an expected steep increase in L.A.’s homeless numbers.

“Delay, inaction and spin: this is all Mayor Garcetti, City Hall and L.A. County officials have to offer on the human catastrophe of homelessness in Los Angeles as they try to spin the expected sharp jump in our homeless count despite over $619 million in spending on the problem in the region over the past year,” said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF. “Government policies and the official response to the homeless crisis in L.A. are simply not working. With the price tag of Measure HHH’s ‘affordable’ housing units—now, well over $500K per unit—it is time to realize that we cannot build our way out of this crisis. City and county officials are also not doing enough to stanch the flow of new homeless with policies to prevent tenant evictions and keep people in their homes. We need a total overhaul of our government response to L.A.’s homeless crisis.”

Snapshot of The Homeless Crisis: Los Angeles 2017-2019

  • The official 2018 homeless count in Los Angeles County was 53,195, a slight dip from 2017.
  • The 2017 homeless count in Los Angeles County was nearly 58,000 (57,794), a 23% INCREASE from 2016.
  • That sharp rise, to nearly 58,000, suggested that the pathway into homelessness continues to outpace intensifying efforts that — through rent subsidies, new construction, outreach and support services — got more than 14,000 people permanently off the streets last year. (Los Angeles Times, 5/31/17)
  • Homelessness also increased sharply in the City of Los Angeles in 2017, where the count of just over 34,000 was UP 20% from 2016. (L.A. Times 5/31/17)

For more information on housing and homeless advocates’ concerns, please visit: ‘LAScandal.org’.


© Business Wire 2019
