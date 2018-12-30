L.A. Vigil for 1,200+ Homeless Who Have Died in L.A. County – Monday, Dec. 31st Noon – 1:00 pm

An emotional vigil for the people who are often forgotten; the Coalition
to Preserve LA and the Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF)
will memorialize the 1,269 homeless men, women and children who have
died in LA County in 2017 and 2018.
The Coalition and HHF, along with homeless advocates and community
members will join together on New Year’s Eve to pay tribute to each life
lost by reading off individual names and lighting a candle. This is the
first time these homeless individuals will be named publicly to honor
their difficult lives and passage. Our goal is to send a message to our
Southern California communities that every life matters.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner records
in 2017, 806 homeless people died. Thus far, the Coroner's office has
recorded 463 similar deaths in 2018.
WHAT:
New Year’s Eve Vigil for the 1,200+ Homeless who have died in LA
County in 2017-2018
WHEN:
New Year’s Eve: Monday, December 31, 2018
• 12:00 pm (noon) - 1:00 pm
WHERE:
First Unitarian Church, 2936 W 8th
St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
(between Vermont and Westmoreland Aves.)
WHO:
Homeless advocates, community leaders, others TBD
B-ROLL:
A candlelight memorial, interviews, with the reading of each
person’s name
The Healthy Housing Foundation powered by AHF (HHF) is a division
of AHF created to immediately address the housing needs of homeless,
low-income, and chronically ill individuals, with a focus on sustainable SRO
and rental-to-ownership models. HHF owns and operates almost 400 units
in the Los Angeles area and is currently developing two housing
complexes in South Florida. HHF’s motto is “Prevent, Preserve, and
Produce” – prevent displacement, gentrification and loss of
affordable housing; preserve neighborhoods, historic landmarks
and open spaces in cities; and produce new affordable housing
solutions through adaptive reuse and innovative development. To learn
more about HHF, please visit our website: Healthyhousingfoundation.net,
and follow us on Facebook,
Twitter
and Instagram.
Coalition to Preserve L.A. Powered by AHF (CPA) is a citywide
movement of concerned residents who believe in open government,
people-oriented planning, equitable housing and environmental
stewardship of Los Angeles through advocacy and empowering the community.
SEPARATE SUNDAY DECEMBER 30th
AHF / ROSE PARADE MEDIA AVAILABILTY:
AHF’s ‘Another Day in Paradise’ Rose Parade® Float
Spotlight Solutions to L.A.’s Homeless Crisis
AHF’s entry in the 130th Rose
Parade® presented by Honda is titled ‘Another
Day in Paradise.’
The float focuses on AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation and its
work over the past year to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles
and across the nation. There are now 55,000 homeless individuals in
the 88 cities that comprise Los Angeles County, including 677 homeless
in Pasadena.
Riding on AHF’s ‘Another Day in Paradise’ float will be Travis
and Cionna Smith as well as Alex and Arianna Thompson,
two (2) of their five (5) children, a family originally from West
Virginia. The Smith’s currently live at the Healthy Housing Foundation’s
Sunrise on Sunset (SOS) motel on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and will
be moving to permanent supportive housing in the Koreatown area after
the new year.
MEDIA AVAILABILITIES with AHF FLOAT ROSE PARADE®
RIDERS at FIESTA
PARADE FLOATS:
Media availabilities will take place on Sunday, December 30, 2018 with
AHF float riders in the Rose Parade®
WHAT:
ROSE PARADE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
WHEN:
Sunday, December 30, 2018- 10:00 am – 11:30 am
|
|
Fiesta Parade Floats 16016 Avenida Padilla, Irwindale, CA 91702
|
|
The Smith/Thompson family:
• Travis and Cionna SMITH and 2 of their 5 children
• Alex THOMPSON, 14
• Arianna THOMPSON, 12
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa,
Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To
learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us @aidshealthcare.
