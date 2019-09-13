Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

L Brands, Inc. (LB), GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) & Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) - Class Action Update - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) 
Class Period: May 31, 2018 - November 19, 2018 
Deadline: September 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/lb
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on L Brands’ cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (3) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (4) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (5) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (6) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about L Brands’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)
Class Period: February 26, 2018 - July 1, 2019
Deadline: September 30, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/gtt
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were delays in migrating Interoute Communications Holdings S.A.’s (“Interoute”) legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result, GTT’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) 
Class Period: January 31, 2019 - July 31, 2019
Deadline: October 7, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/abmd
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ABIOMED’s revenue growth was in decline; (2) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth;  (3) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (4) consequently, ABIOMED was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:16pFactbox - Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
03:15pEAST ASIA MINERALS : Update on Production Licence
AQ
03:15pCNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Share
PR
03:12pTMX : POV - The Staying Power of eSports
PU
03:12pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Farfetch Limited
GL
03:11pLAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
03:09pOil dips as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
03:09pJ SAINSBURY : Head Says 'No-Deal' Brexit Will Change Things 'Significantly' -BBC
DJ
03:07pNETFLIX : Matt reeves' 6th & idaho lands sci-fi classic way station for netflix
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil dips as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group