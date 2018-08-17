L-Carnitine - Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2018 featuring Ajinomoto AminoScience, Lonza, Northeast Pharma, Kaiyuan Hengtai Pharma, ChengDa Pharma, and Liaoning Koncepnutra - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global L-Carnitine - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global L-Carnitine Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to the optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to ensure the use of GMP for L-carnitine production.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global L-carnitine market is the consumption of L-carnitine as a weight loss supplement.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global L-carnitine market is to focus on saving costs by sourcing raw material from best cost sourcing locations.

Companies Featured

Ajinomoto AminoScience

Lonza

Northeast Pharmaceutical

Kaiyuan Hengtai Pharmaceutical

ChengDa PharmaCeuticals

Liaoning Koncepnutra

