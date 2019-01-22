L.J. Star Wins LEAP Award for The MetaPlex® Polymer Sanitary Windows

L.J. Star, Inc. (www.ljstar.com),
the leading provider of process observation equipment, was presented
with a LEAP award for design innovation by Design World Magazine.
Describing the product as “elegant and brilliant,” a panel of eighteen
engineering experts awarded the MetaPlex® Sanitary Window by
L.J. Star first place out of more than a hundred entries. Specifically
designed for applications where glass is not the desired choice, the
MetaPlex sanitary windows is used in place of a glass sight window on
tanks and vessels during chemical, beverage and other process
applications. L.J. Star found a solution for replacing glass, which is
not desired in many process applications, with a highly engineered
polymer that could withstand the extremely high temperatures and
pressures associated with many process industries, yet still retain the
visual clarity of glass.
A MetaPlex sanitary window is formed by injecting the polymer into a
precisely formed sanitary metal ring, which eliminates the dangerous
weak point of the thin section that appears on competitors’ all-plastic
windows.
The judges were extremely impressed with the engineering solution that
eliminated the breakage common to competitive polymer products. Comments
included, “Rethinking the obvious and developing an elegant solution.
Sometimes simple things are brilliant... this is one of those work horse
innovations that delights industry. A new answer to an old problem with
the customer’s needs in mind.”
The LEAP Awards are sponsored by Design World Magazine (www.designworldonline.com)
and parent company WTWH Media to “celebrate the most innovative and
forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space.” Winning
products were chosen by a panel of judges comprised of OEM design
engineers from a variety of industries, along with other engineering
experts representing mechanical and electrical design fields, according
to WTWH.
The patent-pending MetaPlex windows provide a level of safety and useful
service life well beyond that provided by conventional plastic sight
windows. They are the only polymer sanitary window to withstand
temperatures up to 134°C, operating temperatures to 100°C and operating
pressures up to 150 PSIG. They also provide good chemical resistance to
acids, alkalis (caustics) and alcohols. While other plastic sight
glasses are meant for short term use during validation, process
development and engineering applications, the MetaPlex optical grade
polymer sanitary windows are durable enough for use even in CIP and SIP
cycles, eliminating costly down time.
“We are very proud of our engineering team,” said company President
David Star. “We identified a need in the marketplace for a glass-free
sanitary window that could hold up to the precise standards of
food/beverage processing plants. We are honored by this award and
excited that we can provide our customers with this breakthrough
innovation.”
Some of the unique features of the MetaPlex sanitary windows include:
-
The only optical grade polymer sanitary window on the market that
offers a stainless-steel ring
-
Extremely strong and chemically resistant to acids, alkalis (caustics)
and alcohols
-
The only polymer sanitary window that can withstand:
-
Temperatures up to 134° C
-
Operating temperatures to 100°C and
-
Operating pressures up to 150 PSIG
-
Glass-like transparency with enhanced safety
-
Stronger than competitor units that are all-acrylic or polycarbonate
-
The only non-glass sanitary window durable enough for use in CIP and
SIP cycles
About L.J. Star
L.J. Star Incorporated provides an extensive line of process observation
equipment – sight glasses, lights, sanitary fittings, and level gage
instrumentation. Product lines include METAGLAS® Safety
Windows, Lumiglas® Explosion Proof Lights and Cameras, the
MetaPlex® Sanitary Sight Window, Visual Flow Indicators, Sight Ports,
Sanitary Clamps, Magnetic Level Gages and Gage Glass. METAGLAS is the #1
selling fused sight glass, proven in thousands of installations around
the world. Unlike some other sight glasses, it meets stringent DIN 7079
and DIN 7080 quality standards, and it is approved for USP Type I use.
For additional information, or to request third-party documentation of
standards compliance and product performance claims, contact L.J. Star
Incorporated at www.ljstar.com.
