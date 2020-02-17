Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

L'OMC lance un appel à candidatures pour le prix 2020 du meilleur article décerné à de jeunes économistes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:00am EST

Prize

The annual WTO Essay Award provides a prize of CHF 5,000 to the author(s) of the winning essay. In the case of a co-authored paper, the prize will be equally divided among the authors. The winning paper will be officially announced at the annual meeting of the European Trade Study Group, which is the largest conference specializing in international trade. The award ceremony will take place on 10-12 September 2020 in Ghent, Belgium. The winning author will receive funding to attend the meeting.

Selection

An Academic Selection Panel is responsible for the selection of the winning paper. The panel comprises:

Dr Robert Koopman (Director, Economic Research and Statistics Division, WTO Secretariat) is ex officio member of the panel. Dr Roberta Piermartini (Chief, Trade Cost Analysis Section, WTO) coordinates the work of the selection panel.

Eligibility

The paper must address issues related to trade policy and international trade co-operation. The author(s) of the paper must possess or be engaged in the completion of a PhD degree and, if over 30 years of age, be no more than two years past a PhD defense. In the case of co-authored papers, this requirement shall apply to all authors. In addition, to be considered for the award, essays cannot exceed 15,000 words.

More on the WTO Essay Award can be found here.

Past winners

  • 2019 : Jan Bakker (Oxford University) and Federico Huneeus (Princeton University)
  • 2018: Alonso de Gortari (Harvard University)
  • 2017: Meredith Startz (Princeton University)
  • 2016: Matthieu Bellon (Columbia University)
  • 2015 : Christoph Boehm (University of Michigan), Aaron Flaaen (Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington D.C.) and Nitya Pandalai-Nayar (University of Michigan)
  • 201 4: Jonathan Dingel (Columbia University) and Claudia Steinwender (LSE)
  • 20 13: Felix Tintelnot (Princeton University)
  • 2 012: Treb Allen (Yale University)
  • 2011: Rafael Dix-Carneiro (University of Maryland) and Kyle Handley (Stanford University)
  • 2010: Dave Donaldson (MIT) and Olena Ivus (Queen's University)
  • 2009: Ralph Ossa (University of Chicago).

Deadlines


Essays must be submitted by 8 June 2020. The Economic Research and Statistics Division of the WTO Secretariat will shortlist eligible papers by 24 June 2020 and the selection panel will take a final decision by 24 July 2020. Only the author(s) of short-listed essays will be notified.

Publication

The winning essay will be published in the WTO Working Paper Series. It is the responsibility of the author(s) to endeavour to secure publication of the contribution in a journal.

Submissions

All submissions should be sent to essay.award@wto.org. Submissions should include as separate attachments in PDF format:

1. the essay
2. the CV of the author(s), specifying (i) current affiliation(s), (ii) the academic institution awarding the PhD, (iii) the year (or the expected year) of the PhD, (iv) the date of birth of the author(s).

Disclaimer

WTO - World Trade Organization published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 13:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:00aNewsletters - Newsletters 2019 - Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development
PU
09:00aWTO issues call for papers for 2020 Essay Award for Young Economists
PU
09:00aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : La OMC publica la convocatoria del Premio OMC de Ensayo para Jóvenes Economistas de 2020
PU
09:00aL'OMC lance un appel à candidatures pour le prix 2020 du meilleur article décerné à de jeunes économistes
PU
08:58aForeigners Shed C$9.57 Billion of Canadian Securities in December
DJ
08:57aCoronavirus impact on euro zone economy to be temporary - Centeno
RE
08:47aBAVAGUTHU RAGHURAM SHETTY : From pharma salesman to healthcare baron
RE
08:40aNMC Health's expansion and ailments
RE
08:40aNMC Health founder Shetty resigns as co-chairman in latest blow
RE
08:32aMoody's cuts South Africa's 2020 GDP growth forecast to 0.7%
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
5Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group