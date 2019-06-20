L'Oréal : Rewards Social Initiatives Led by Dermatologists at World Congress of Dermatology in Milan

International Awards for Social Responsibility in Dermatology 2019

In partnership with the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) and the 24th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD), L’Oréal announced the laureates of the third International Awards for Social Responsibility in Dermatology: “Caring to Inspire Skin Confidence”.

This aims to reward social initiatives led by dermatologists, improving patients’ physical and psychological well-being, self-esteem, social integration and skin health, and enabling patients to re-engage socially.

Brigitte Liberman, President of L’Oréal’s Active Cosmetics Division, said: “Social responsibility is a priority for L’Oréal and we are proud to partner with the ILDS and the WCD to reward iconic dermatologists having positive actions on people’s lives”.

Professor Harvey Lui, President of the ILDS, added: “Beyond the day-to-day activities of dermatologists in managing patients with skin issues, there is a vital social role, which is exemplified through our partnership for these awards and lies at the heart of the ILDS philosophy to promote skin health for the world.”

A total of 123 projects across the world were evaluated by a panel of experts. Dermatological projects fulfilling at least one of the following three categories were accepted for assessment:

– Prevention and education on skin health;

– Improved quality of life and self-esteem for people facing skin issues;

– Access to care, coverage and surgery.

An independent jury of dermatologists representing the ILDS selected the top five projects (see list below and in our Press Kit). Professor Giovanni Pellacani, President of WCD and jury member, said: “We are very pleased to give the awards in front of the dermatological community in the context of the World Congress of Dermatology.”

For Africa & Middle East: Prof. Dalia Gamal Aly & Dr. Ragia Hany Weshahy from Egypt

For a Better Life after Burns.

For Asia: Dr. Sabina Bhattarai from Nepal

Dermatology Patient Care in Rural Nepal: Reaching the Unreached

For Europe: Prof. Kathrin Giehl from Germany

Besonderhaut – Initiative for Children with Rare and Genetic Skin Diseases

For North America: Dr. Mark Holzberg from the United States

Volunteer Dermatologist Dermatology Clinic for Atlanta’s Homeless at the Mercy Care Clinic at the Gateway Center

For South & Central America: Dr. Carolina Reato Marçon from Brazil

Pró-Albino Program: Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment of Actinic Skin Damage, Emotional Support and Social Inclusion in Albinism

