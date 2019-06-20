Log in
L'Oréal : Rewards Social Initiatives Led by Dermatologists at World Congress of Dermatology in Milan

06/20/2019 | 05:24am EDT

International Awards for Social Responsibility in Dermatology 2019

“Caring to Inspire Skin Confidence”

Download the Press Release – Download the Press Kit

In partnership with the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) and the 24th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD), L’Oréal announced the laureates of the third International Awards for Social Responsibility in Dermatology: “Caring to Inspire Skin Confidence”.

This aims to reward social initiatives led by dermatologists, improving patients’ physical and psychological well-being, self-esteem, social integration and skin health, and enabling patients to re-engage socially.

Brigitte Liberman, President of L’Oréal’s Active Cosmetics Division, said: “Social responsibility is a priority for L’Oréal and we are proud to partner with the ILDS and the WCD to reward iconic dermatologists having positive actions on people’s lives”.
Professor Harvey Lui, President of the ILDS, added: “Beyond the day-to-day activities of dermatologists in managing patients with skin issues, there is a vital social role, which is exemplified through our partnership for these awards and lies at the heart of the ILDS philosophy to promote skin health for the world.”

A total of 123 projects across the world were evaluated by a panel of experts. Dermatological projects fulfilling at least one of the following three categories were accepted for assessment:
– Prevention and education on skin health;
– Improved quality of life and self-esteem for people facing skin issues;
– Access to care, coverage and surgery.

An independent jury of dermatologists representing the ILDS selected the top five projects (see list below and in our Press Kit). Professor Giovanni Pellacani, President of WCD and jury member, said: “We are very pleased to give the awards in front of the dermatological community in the context of the World Congress of Dermatology.”

International Awards for Social Responsibility in Dermatology 2019
“Caring to Inspire Skin Confidence”

For Africa & Middle East: Prof. Dalia Gamal Aly & Dr. Ragia Hany Weshahy from Egypt
For a Better Life after Burns.

For Asia: Dr. Sabina Bhattarai from Nepal
Dermatology Patient Care in Rural Nepal: Reaching the Unreached

For Europe: Prof. Kathrin Giehl from Germany
Besonderhaut – Initiative for Children with Rare and Genetic Skin Diseases

For North America: Dr. Mark Holzberg from the United States
Volunteer Dermatologist Dermatology Clinic for Atlanta’s Homeless at the Mercy Care Clinic at the Gateway Center

For South & Central America: Dr. Carolina Reato Marçon from Brazil
Pró-Albino Program: Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment of Actinic Skin Damage, Emotional Support and Social Inclusion in Albinism

For videos of the 2019 awarded projects: http://www.inspireskinconfidence.com

To discover more on the initiative and the other top projects per region coming from Lebanon, Nigeria, Philippines, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Canada, Mexico and Argentina: click on the press kit.

About L’Oréal For more information: http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en/

About the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) For more information: http://ilds.org/

About the World Congress of Dermatology (WCD https://www.wcd2019milan.org/


© Business Wire 2019
