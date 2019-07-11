Log in
L S Starrett : FORM 5

07/11/2019 | 02:30pm EDT
Form 5 - Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities:
SEC Accession No. 0000093676-19-000002
Filing Date
2019-07-11
Accepted
2019-07-11 14:18:41
Documents
1
Period of Report
2019-06-30

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 PRIMARY DOCUMENT primary_doc.html 5
1 PRIMARY DOCUMENT primary_doc.xml 5 2316
Complete submission text file 0000093676-19-000002.txt 3650
Mailing Address 121 CRESCENT STREETATHOL MA 01331
Business Address 121 CRESCENT STATHOL MA 01331 978-249-3551
STARRETT L S CO (Issuer) CIK: 0000093676 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 041866480 | State of Incorp.: MA | Fiscal Year End: 0630
SIC: 3420 Cutlery, Handtools & General Hardware
Assistant Director 6

Mailing Address C/O TEREX CORPORATION200 NYALA FARM ROADWESTPORT CT 06880
Business Address
RIORDAN THOMAS J (Reporting) CIK: 0001251795 (see all company filings)

Type: 5 | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-00367 | Film No.: 19950952

Disclaimer

The L.S. Starrett Company published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 18:29:05 UTC
