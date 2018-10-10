L S Starrett : STARRETT ANNOUNCES FALL 2018 PRO TOOLS PROMOTION



Starrett is pleased to announce its Fall 2018 Pro Tools Promotion running now through November 30, 2018. The Pro Tools Promotion features savings of up to 35% on Starrett Hand Tools and Power Tool Accessories including jobsite tools hole saws and recip blades. Information on the promotion can be found in the brochure, and professional contractors are encouraged to contact their local distributor for more details.

'We are pleased to offer a Fall Pro Tools Promotion with savings at unprecedented values,' said Mr. Tim O'Loughlin, Starrett Saws & Hand Tools Product Manager.

Hole Saws on sale include Deep Cut, Fast Cut, Diamond Grit, High Performance Triple-Chip Tungsten Carbide and Carbide Tipped Hole Saw Kits. Hole Saw Accessories include Diamond Tile Drills and a Kwik Change Arbor System. A wide range of Reciprocating Blades are included in the promotion, from Fast Cut and Tapered Shaped to Plaster Cutting and PVC Saws. A variety of Measuring Tapes, Levels, Chalk Lines and Utility Knives are also in the promotion.

