L S Starrett : STARRETT EXHIBITS AT IMTS 2018

STARRETT TO SHOWCASE FULL COMPLEMENT OF LEADING METROLOGY SOLUTIONS AT IMTS 2018.

Robot-Served New Vision System, New Force Testing Product Line and Electronic Gages to be Highlighted in Booth No. 135532.

Starrett will be demonstrating at IMTS a wide range of its latest solutions from Automated Vision Technology and Optical Measuring Systems, to Force Testing Equipment, Surface Measurement, Hardness Testing, new Electronic Digital Measuring Tools and Wireless Data Collection to support manufacturing's transition to Industry 4.0. The Starrett Booth, No. 135532, will be located in the Quality Pavilion, East Hall in McCormick Place, Chicago IL. from Sept 10 - 15, 2018.

Among several hundred products and solutions that Starrett will feature at the show is the company's innovative newHVR100 'FLIP' Digital Video System, the industry's first vision system to work upright vertically, or on its side horizontally, a unique function for application versatility. One of these systems will be demonstrating a fully automated metrology solution where the HVR100 will be served by a robot loading parts on the machine's workstage. The HVR100 provides rapid measurement results and features a large field-of-view, automatic part recognition, and powerful, easy-to-use measuring tools.

In addition, Starrett will be demonstrating its AVR300 Automatic Vision System, ideal for repetitive measurements and automatic comparison to CAD files, featuring both zoom optics and interchangeable telecentric lenses for micron-level resolution and accurate field-of-view measurements.

A compact, economical bench-top Optical Comparator, model No. HE400 with a 16' screen, in addition to two Horizontal Digital Video Comparators will also be showcased in the Starrett booth ‒ Models HDV300featuring new updates and the HDV500. These systems combine vision and optical comparator technology, optimizing the best features of both technologies, with a uniquely designed interchangeable lens mounting system, go/ no-go digital overlay capability directly from part CAD files, real time video edge detection and more.

Other metrology emphasis at the Starrett booth will include Force Testing Systems, highlighting the company's new launch of its innovative, entry-level L1 computer-based Force Testing Products. Optimized for production and quality control testing, the systems are easy to setup, operate and maintain for performing a wide range of testing from load, limit and break testing to cyclic count testing and more.

Starrett will also be displaying a broad range of precision measuring tools, featuring new Electronic Digital Micrometers, Indicators, Height gages and new Bluetooth-enabled Bore Gages for wireless data acquisition via data collection devices and systems such as Starrett DataSure®. Wireless acquisition will play a key role in supporting data-intensive Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Rounding out the Starrett range of measuring solutions at Booth No.135532 will be a display on Starrett True-Stone engineered granite metrology bases, surface and hardness testers.

In addition to its booth presence, Starrett will be making a presentation at the IMTS Conference Sessions on 'Walk-Up Metrology' ‒ the capability and utilization of a Vision and Multi-Sensor System to be effective for a wide range of measurement applications. The presentation, to be given by Mark Arenal, General Manager of Starrett Kinemetric Engineering, will cover how companies can experience a rapid pay back on versatile walk-up metrology systems, offering a wide range of uses from engineering and development and reverse engineering, to quality and inspection. The presentation will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. in room W192-B in McCormick Hall. For more information and to register, visit http://www.imts.com/conference.

To address the company's commitment to education and workforce development, Starrett will be participating in the Smartforce Student Summit designed to introduce students to exciting careers in advanced manufacturing by offering hands-on challenges, learning labs and more, located in Booth 215020.