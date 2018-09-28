Log in
L S Starrett : STARRETT INTRODUCES ECONOMICAL SPRING TESTING SYSTEM

09/28/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

ATHOL, MA U.S.A.(September 26, 2018) - The L.S. Starrett Company has announced the introduction of a basic, affordable Spring testing solution designed for compression and extension springs. The new Starrett S1 Spring Testing Systems were developed for high volume production testing for users seeking more consistent results over manual testing methods.

Starrett S1 Systems feature easy-to-use test templates that enable the user to create a test set up in seconds using one and two-point methods, with test targets being load or height-based. In addition, the small footprint of S1 Systems is ideal for either lean manufacturing environments or in-situ production areas. Spring rate, spring constant, free length, solid height and initial tension can be measured and tolerances can be utilized to determine immediate pass/fail results, which can be viewed in graphic or tabular formats.

'Our new Starrett S1 Spring Testers are a compact, easy to use, powerful, fast and cost-effective solution for basic production testing of springs,' said Mr. Emerson Leme, Head of Starrett Metrology Equipment Division.

Software features of Starrett S1 Spring Testing Systems enable the use of preconditioning options to exercise springs prior to testing, the ability to scrag for a number of cycles or duration or compress to a load set and hold for a duration. Single or dual test limits may be used and target load or height/length for determining spring rate, spring constant, load and length at target limits, initial tension and measured free length can be specified.

The system's statistics view displays key statistical information for the user's batch including mean, range, standard deviations and tolerance results. Custom reports can also be printed out and data can be exported to Microsoft Excel or SPC Software such as ProLink's QC CALC application.

Disclaimer

The L.S. Starrett Company published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:41:07 UTC
