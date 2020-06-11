Log in
L&T Finance : Disclosure - Impact due to COVID–19 Pandemic

06/11/2020 | 10:33pm EDT
Important Notice

Dear Customer,

RBI has released guidelines on moratorium for the repayment of your outstanding loans as on 1st March 2020. Please find below Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the applicability of the scheme to your L&T Financial Services loan.

Click here for Home Loans

Click here for Two Wheeler Finance, Farm Equipment Finance, Micro Loans and Consumer Finance

Click here for Home Loans

Click here for Two Wheeler Finance, Farm Equipment Finance, Micro Loans and Consumer Finance


Disclaimer

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 02:32:09 UTC
