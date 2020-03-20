Log in
L&T Finance : Disclosure of events under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries

03/20/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

March 20, 2020

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Corporate Relations Department,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

P. J. Towers, Dalai Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol: L&TFH

Security Code No.: 533519

Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept. of Corporate Communications

Sub: Disclosure of events under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir / Madam,

This disclosure is being filed pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations to inform you that the Board of Directors of L&T Finance Limited ("LTFL"), L&T Housing Finance Limited ("LTHFC") and L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited ("LTIFC"), the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, have approved the scheme of amalgamation by way of merger by absorption ("Scheme" or "Scheme of Amalgamation") involving amalgamation of LTHFC and LTIFC with LTFL, at their respective Board Meetings held on March 20, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules thereunder), subject to sanction of the National Company Law Tribunal benches at Mumbai and Kolkata and other approvals, as may be required.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company has also noted the Scheme at its Board Meeting held on March 20, 2020.

The equity shares of the Company are listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE"). However, the equity shares of LTHFC, LTIFC and LTFL are not listed on any stock exchange. The debentures of LTFL and LTIFC are listed on NSE and BSE while the debentures of LTHFC are listed on NSE.

The Company is neither involved as a transferor company nor as a transferee company in the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation. However, as a good corporate governance practice we are making this disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations.

We request you to take the aforesaid on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Apurva Rathod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 23:16:01 UTC
