L&T Finance : Financial Results of Material Subsidiaries

05/15/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

May 15, 2020

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Corporate Relations Department,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Symbol: L&TFH

Security Code No.: 533519

Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept of Corporate Communications

Sub: Financial results of the Material Subsidiaries

Dear Sir / Madam,

This has reference to our earlier letter dated May 11, 2020 intimating the dates of Board Meeting of material subsidiaries of the Company.

Further to aforesaid, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the following material subsidiaries of the Company has approved its Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. Consequently, pursuant to Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the results are being submitted to Debt Listing department separately:

Sr. No.

Name of the Material subsidiaries

Date of the meeting

1.

L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited

May 13, 2020

2.

L&T Housing Finance Limited

May 14, 2020

3.

L&T Finance Limited

May 14, 2020

We request you to take the aforesaid on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Apurva Rathod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 16:14:05 UTC
