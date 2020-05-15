L&T Finance : Financial Results of Material Subsidiaries

National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Corporate Relations Department, Plot No. C/1, G Block, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Symbol: L&TFH Security Code No.: 533519

Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept of Corporate Communications

Sub: Financial results of the Material Subsidiaries

Dear Sir / Madam,

This has reference to our earlier letter dated May 11, 2020 intimating the dates of Board Meeting of material subsidiaries of the Company.

Further to aforesaid, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the following material subsidiaries of the Company has approved its Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. Consequently, pursuant to Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the results are being submitted to Debt Listing department separately:

Sr. No. Name of the Material subsidiaries Date of the meeting 1. L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited May 13, 2020 2. L&T Housing Finance Limited May 14, 2020 3. L&T Finance Limited May 14, 2020

We request you to take the aforesaid on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Apurva Rathod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer