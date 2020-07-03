L&T Finance : Intimation regarding termination of share purchase agreement to sell its subsidiary

July 3, 2020 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Corporate Relations Department, Plot No. C/1, G Block, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 451. Mumbai - 400 001. Symbol: L&TFH Security Code No.: 533519

Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Department of Corporate Communications

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

We refer to our intimation dated November 14, 2019 whereby we had informed that

L&T Finance Holdings Limited had executed a share purchase agreement to sell its 100% stake in L&T Capital Markets (Middle East) Limited to Proud Securities and Credits Private Limited ("Purchaser"), subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals ("Agreement").

In light of the non-receipt of necessary regulatory approvals sought by the Purchaser, and in accordance with the terms of the Agreement, we wish to inform you that the parties to the Agreement have mutually terminated the Agreement with effect from July 2, 2020.

We request you to take the aforesaid on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Apurva Rathod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer