L&T Finance : LTFH - Change in Directorship

05/15/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Annexure I

BRIEF PROFILE OF MR. THOMAS MATHEW T.

Mr. Thomas Mathew T. has over four decades of strategic leadership and operational experience in the Life Insurance & Reinsurance industry. He was the Managing Director and Interim Chairman of L.I.C. He was also India MD & CEO of 'Reinsurance Group of America'. He was nominated by SEBI as the Chairman of the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India. He has served as Director on the Boards of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Tata Power Co. Limited, Voltas Limited, IFCI Limited and Corporation Bank. He was a member on the Governing Council of the MDI, Gurgaon, Actuarial Institute of India & Chairman of The National Insurance Academy, Pune.

He is a Director on the Boards of PTC India Financial Services Limited, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Company, LIC (International) B.S.C.(c), Bahrain and subsidiaries of the Company. He is also member of the 'Take Over Panel' of SEBI. He is PGDM - Marketing, Post Graduate in Economics, Law Graduate and Associate of the Insurance Institute of India.

Disclaimer

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 16:14:05 UTC
