L&T Finance : Offer and issuance of CRPS

November 29, 2019
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza,
Corporate Relations Department,
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 051.
Mumbai - 400 001.
Symbol: L&TFH
Security Code No.: 533519
Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept of Corporate Communications
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Outcome- Approval by the Committee of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings Limited ("Company") for raising funds through offer and issuance of Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares on a private placement basis ("Issue")
Pursuant to the requirements of provisions of Regulation 30, and Part A of Schedule Ill of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors of the Company today i.e. Friday, November 29, 2019, through a resolution passed by circulation in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 (approval received from all members by 4.31 p.m.) approved the offer and issuance of up to 60,00,000 Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ("CRPS") of face value of Rs. 100 at par aggregating to a nominal amount of up to Rs. 60,00,00,000 on a private placement basis at the dividend rate of 7.60% p.a. payable annually.
The required details in relation to the Issue are as follows:
i.
Size of the Issue
Up to Rs. 60,00,00,000
ii.
Whether proposed to be listed? If yes, name
Yes, the CRPS will be listed on the BSE
of the stock exchange
Limited.
iii.
Tenure of the instrument - date of allotment
1094 days from the date of allotment.
and date of redemption
Date of allotment - December 4, 2019
Date of redemption - December 2, 2022
iv.
Coupon/interest offered, schedule of
Not applicable
payment of coupon/interest and principal
v.
Charge/security, if any, created over the
Not applicable
assets
vi.
Special right/interest/privileges attached to
In accordance with the provisions of the
the instrument and changes thereof
Companies Act, 2013.
vii.
Delay in payment of interest / principal
In the event of a default in the payment of
amount for a period of more than three
the dividend / principal on the due date,
months from the due date or default in
an additional dividend amount will be
payment of interest / principal
payable at the rate of 2% per annum over
the dividend rate by the Company for the
defaulting period.
viii.
Details of any letter or comments regarding
Not applicable
payment/non-payment of interest, principal
on due dates, or any other matter
concerning the security and /or the assets
along with its comments thereon, if any
ix.
Details of redemption of preference shares
The redemption of CRPS will be done in
indicating the manner of redemption
accordance with the provisions of the
(whether out of profits or out of fresh issue)
Companies Act, 2013.
We will also submit the information memorandum for upload on your website, by way of a separate letter, and will also be uploading the information memorandum, on the Company's website i.e. www.ltfs.com.
We request you to take the aforesaid on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For L&T Finance Holdings Limited
Apurva Rathod
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
