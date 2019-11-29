Log in
L&T Finance : Offer and issuance of CRPS

11/29/2019 | 10:43am EST

November 29, 2019

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Corporate Relations Department,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Symbol: L&TFH

Security Code No.: 533519

Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept of Corporate Communications

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Outcome- Approval by the Committee of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings Limited ("Company") for raising funds through offer and issuance of Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares on a private placement basis ("Issue")

Pursuant to the requirements of provisions of Regulation 30, and Part A of Schedule Ill of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors of the Company today i.e. Friday, November 29, 2019, through a resolution passed by circulation in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 (approval received from all members by 4.31 p.m.) approved the offer and issuance of up to 60,00,000 Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ("CRPS") of face value of Rs. 100 at par aggregating to a nominal amount of up to Rs. 60,00,00,000 on a private placement basis at the dividend rate of 7.60% p.a. payable annually.

The required details in relation to the Issue are as follows:

i.

Size of the Issue

Up to Rs. 60,00,00,000

ii.

Whether proposed to be listed? If yes, name

Yes, the CRPS will be listed on the BSE

of the stock exchange

Limited.

iii.

Tenure of the instrument - date of allotment

1094 days from the date of allotment.

and date of redemption

Date of allotment - December 4, 2019

Date of redemption - December 2, 2022

iv.

Coupon/interest offered, schedule of

Not applicable

payment of coupon/interest and principal

v.

Charge/security, if any, created over the

Not applicable

assets

vi.

Special right/interest/privileges attached to

In accordance with the provisions of the

the instrument and changes thereof

Companies Act, 2013.

vii.

Delay in payment of interest / principal

In the event of a default in the payment of

amount for a period of more than three

the dividend / principal on the due date,

months from the due date or default in

an additional dividend amount will be

payment of interest / principal

payable at the rate of 2% per annum over

the dividend rate by the Company for the

defaulting period.

viii.

Details of any letter or comments regarding

Not applicable

payment/non-payment of interest, principal

on due dates, or any other matter

concerning the security and /or the assets

along with its comments thereon, if any

ix.

Details of redemption of preference shares

The redemption of CRPS will be done in

indicating the manner of redemption

accordance with the provisions of the

(whether out of profits or out of fresh issue)

Companies Act, 2013.

We will also submit the information memorandum for upload on your website, by way of a separate letter, and will also be uploading the information memorandum, on the Company's website i.e. www.ltfs.com.

We request you to take the aforesaid on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Apurva Rathod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 15:42:07 UTC
