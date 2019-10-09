L37 Creative : Joins Forces with BCD Meetings & Events to Enhance Their Joint Global Creative & Engagement Offering

L37 Creative has been acquired by BCD Meetings & Events (BCD M&E), a global meetings and events agency headquartered in Chicago. L37 Creative will bring its capabilities and experience in event production and creative media to BCD M&E’s Event Solutions offering, and its expanded group of customers around the world.

“This is the evolution of a very strong partnership that started 15 years ago,” said Ryan Legue, CEO of L37 Creative. “Our service offerings, our culture and our creative spirit are a natural fit, and we see incredible potential for delivering even more unforgettable experiences and content to existing and future customers.”

L37 Creative helps brands across industries deliver incredible live experiences and powerful creative storytelling to its audiences around the world. BCD Meetings & Events is an award-winning, global agency that helps companies deliver meetings and events through strategic solutions, innovation and the power of imagination.

“What we love most about our job is helping brands be as creative as they can possibly be,” said Joe Cooper, Creative Director at L37 Creative. “That won’t change. We’ll just be doing that on a larger scale, with a global partner who has a proven track record in the industry.”

L37 Creative’s employees, located in San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago and New York, will join the BCD M&E family of global employees to create an even greater creative experience and storytelling offering. It will continue to operate as L37 Creative to its existing customers, and over time will integrate its services into the global BCD M&E offering.

“We couldn’t be more excited about welcoming the L37 Creative team,” said Christine Erickson, SVP, BCD M&E U.S. Event Solutions and Sports. “The strength of their culture, the power of their creativity and the promise of their growth potential will bring some great opportunities to our current and future customers.”

