Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

L37 Creative : Joins Forces with BCD Meetings & Events to Enhance Their Joint Global Creative & Engagement Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:03am EDT

L37 Creative has been acquired by BCD Meetings & Events (BCD M&E), a global meetings and events agency headquartered in Chicago. L37 Creative will bring its capabilities and experience in event production and creative media to BCD M&E’s Event Solutions offering, and its expanded group of customers around the world.

“This is the evolution of a very strong partnership that started 15 years ago,” said Ryan Legue, CEO of L37 Creative. “Our service offerings, our culture and our creative spirit are a natural fit, and we see incredible potential for delivering even more unforgettable experiences and content to existing and future customers.”

L37 Creative helps brands across industries deliver incredible live experiences and powerful creative storytelling to its audiences around the world. BCD Meetings & Events is an award-winning, global agency that helps companies deliver meetings and events through strategic solutions, innovation and the power of imagination.

“What we love most about our job is helping brands be as creative as they can possibly be,” said Joe Cooper, Creative Director at L37 Creative. “That won’t change. We’ll just be doing that on a larger scale, with a global partner who has a proven track record in the industry.”

L37 Creative’s employees, located in San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago and New York, will join the BCD M&E family of global employees to create an even greater creative experience and storytelling offering. It will continue to operate as L37 Creative to its existing customers, and over time will integrate its services into the global BCD M&E offering.

“We couldn’t be more excited about welcoming the L37 Creative team,” said Christine Erickson, SVP, BCD M&E U.S. Event Solutions and Sports. “The strength of their culture, the power of their creativity and the promise of their growth potential will bring some great opportunities to our current and future customers.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aViral Launch Sharing the Secret to Developing Effective Amazon Advertising Campaigns
GL
11:37aBAYER : Ginkgo Bioworks raises $350 million fund for biotech spinouts
RE
11:37aONCOPEPTIDES PUBL : Sale Of Existing Shares In Oncopeptides AB
AQ
11:36aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Garanti BBVA, Best Investor Relations Program in Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa
PU
11:35aROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Overstock.com, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – OSTK
GL
11:35aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil minister points finger to Venezuela in oil spills
AQ
11:35aBOIRON : Australian authorities report recognizes " encouraging evidence " of homeopathy’s effectiveness
AN
11:35aCLASS ACTION DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in SNDL, UBER, and COF of Filing Deadlines
GL
11:34aPERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:33aMedgen Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Magnifind.Ca
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Tech stocks boost Wall Street as reports bolster hopes of trade deal
3BP PLC : Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
5PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group