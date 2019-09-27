LA County Department of Mental Health Announces Partnership with Dodgers to Promote Mental Health Awareness

Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH), the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) today announced a multi-year partnership focused on bringing issues surrounding mental health out of the shadows and into the public through a multi-faceted awareness campaign.

“Sports and the tremendous reach of players and world class teams like the Dodgers provide an audience of potential advocates and ambassadors for the mental health challenges we all face at one time or another,” said Mimi Martinez McKay, Deputy Director of LACDMH. “This partnership represents a momentous opportunity to support even more Angelenos and their families.”

The new campaign, “Playing for Keeps,” builds on LACDMH efforts across the LA region to destigmatize mental health issues and educate communities about available resources. It will include annual community days of service, a Mental Health Awareness Night at Dodger Stadium, print and radio promotions and multiple community activations.

“We’re proud to partner with LACDMH on this campaign to help raise awareness for an issue that affects millions of Angelenos,” said Michael Wandell, Dodger Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “With over 4 million fans attending games at Dodger Stadium annually, and the ability to reach millions more on the club’s broadcast and social media channels, we’re proud to use our platform to promote such an important cause.”

“The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has recently prioritized mental wellness tools and support for youth via our grantmaking and youth programs,” said Nichol Whiteman, CEO LADF. “So many families in our local communities experience significant levels of trauma and we are thrilled to partner with the LA County Department of Mental Health to raise awareness and address these challenges."

About the Los Angeles Dodgers:

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with six World Series championships and 23 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online atwww.dodgers.com, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers. For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation:

Founded in 1995, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is the official team charity of the Los Angeles Dodgers. An award-winning leader in sports-based youth development, LADF harnesses the power of the Dodger brand, and a passionate fan base, to significantly impact underserved youth in some of the most challenged neighborhoods of Los Angeles. With a focus on Sports + Recreation, Education + Literacy, and Health + Wellness, LADF administers direct programs serving youth and communities at large and provides grants to local nonprofit organizations. With a bigger than baseball mentality, LADF is focused on finding innovative ways to create opportunities for children through programs that engage with kids in sports, helps kids stay active and promote academic success. With the support of partners, stakeholders and fans, LADF produces incredible results on fields, in classrooms and at recreation centers, creating Major League Communities. The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation envisions a city where every young Angeleno, in every neighborhood can thrive. Visit LADF online at www.dodgers.com/ladf, follow them on Twitter, @DodgersFdn, Instagram @dodgersfoundation and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LosAngelesDodgersFoundation.

About Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health:

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is the largest public mental health department in the United States. Consistent with the mission of County of Los Angeles, the department provides services, including assessments, case management, crisis intervention, medication support, peer support, psychotherapy and other rehabilitative services to the County’s most vulnerable residents. For more information, visit http://dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Public Information Office Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (213) 738-3700 pio@dmh.lacounty.gov