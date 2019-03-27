LA Lincoln Academy : Resident Life Newsletter – March 27, 2019

Spring has sprung! Warmer weather means tree sap is flowing here in New England. Many of our students joined visitors from across the state in celebrating Maine's Maple Sugar Sunday with a tour of Rice Farms in nearby Walpole. They visited livestock, road in the horse-drawn wagon and learned about the process of turning sap from maple trees into delicious syrup - yum! We hope to be past the snowy part of the year.

Grades have been posted for the second trimester. As we enter the third trimester, please be on the lookout for a separate email with your student's grade report.

April Vacation is only two weeks away. The LA Dorms will be closed and your son/daughter will need to leave campus from April 13-21. Please follow this link to learn more about Spring Break Camp at Kieve-Wavus: https://www.lincolnacademy.org/vacation-programming/

Approved Travel Dates for the end of the school year can be found by clicking here. At this time you may submit your student's departure travel plans for June and also return travel for the fall through BoardingWare.

