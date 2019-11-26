LA Regional Partnership Sets Nation's Most Ambitious Zero Emissions Transportation Targets To Achieve A 25% Reduction In Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Air Pollution By Time World Arrives For 2028 Olympics

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) and its partners have released the Zero Emissions 2028 Roadmap 2.0 , an ambitious plan to accelerate the deployment of zero-emissions electric cars, buses and trucks, and charging stations across the Los Angeles region. Achieving the Roadmap's targets and call to action will result in cleaner air for LA residents and dramatically reduce the region's transportation sector greenhouse gas emissions, going 25 percent beyond existing commitments tied to California state law and the Paris Climate Accord.

"We can't turn the tide on the climate crisis until we work across sectors and city limits to put the brakes on dangerous pollution and kick our zero emissions transportation future into high gear," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Our Roadmap 2.0 charts a course toward a healthier region with a cleaner transit network—and draws up a blueprint for cities worldwide to follow, so all of us can invest in the smart policies and green energy that will strengthen our families' well-being and quality of life for generations to come."

The Roadmap 2.0 outlines exactly how this vision can become a reality for the LA region, embodying a strong commitment from public and private members of the Transportation Electrification Partnership (TEP). Together, the partners will work together in the coming year to develop policies, put in place pilots, and seek other strategies to achieve the targets in the Roadmap.



"The Zero Emissions 2028 Roadmap 2.0 report doubles down on the bold steps we must take to accelerate clean air and climate action in Los Angeles and across the state," says Chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Mary D. Nichols. "Together, we can serve as a model for California, the nation, and the world by building a state of the art transportation system that moves people and goods cleanly, efficiently and sustainably throughout the region."

"Clean air is a critical issue for all of us, especially the communities that have shouldered the burden of our transportation system and the harmful air pollution that it creates," says Supervisor Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. "The County of LA is proud to be in the Leadership Group of the Transportation Electrification Partnership. I look forward to working with LACI and know that—with this 2028 Roadmap 2.0 as a guide—together we will forge the future of transportation for the health and welfare of all those in our communities."

For the second edition of the Zero Emissions 2028 Roadmap, the TEP partners have committed to working individually and collectively towards the 25 percent goal through a three-pronged call to action to ensure:

Electric vehicles account for 30 percent of all light-duty passenger vehicles on the road and at least 80 percent of all vehicles sold; 20 percent of all trips in single occupancy vehicles shift to zero emissions public transport, bikes or other active transportation options; All public investments into surface vehicles and related infrastructure for goods movement will advance zero emissions solutions and that the I-710 is the first zero emissions goods movement corridor in the nation.

"The bold targets we set together in the Zero Emissions Roadmap 2.0 are key to ensuring that we address the largest source of California's GHGs and the region's greatest source of air pollution: how we move ourselves and goods around the region," stated Matt Petersen, LACI President and CEO. "The Transportation Electrification Partnership brings together the sectors we need to go further, faster together—we invite everyone to join us in achieving our ambitious targets and call to action."

In all of this work, the TEP partners prioritize equity for disadvantaged communities that both lack access to last mile/first mile solutions and disproportionately suffer from health impacts, including asthma and heart attacks, associated with dirty, fossil-fueled transportation. In response, TEP and LACI recently announced mobility pilot projects representing a total investment of $500,000 to bring EV car sharing and micromobility to four disadvantaged communities in the LA region that lack adequate mobility options—Pacoima, San Pedro, Long Beach and Huntington Park.

The Zero Emissions Roadmap 2.0 initiative was announced at the La Kretz Innovation Campus in Downtown Los Angeles with a launch event showcasing innovative technologies that will help achieve the ambitious targets laid-out in the plan, including the Audi e-tron , BMW i3 , Proterra battery electric bus , BYD electric transit bus , Nissan New Mobility Concept (Twizy), an Envoy car-share vehicle , a BlueLA car-share vehicle , a Mobi EV charger , and a LADOT bus .

About TEP

The Transportation Electrification Partnership (TEP), formed by LACI in May 2018, is an unprecedented multi-year partnership among local, regional, and state stakeholders to accelerate progress towards transportation electrification and zero emissions goods movement in the Greater L.A. region in advance of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. TEP released the Zero Emissions 2028 Roadmap in September 2018 focusing on actions needed to achieve the shared goal of 25% additional reductions in GHGs and air pollution. The TEP Leadership Group includes the Mayor of L.A., County of Los Angeles, CARB, LADWP, SCE, Metro, and LACI.

About LACI

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), a private nonprofit organization, is creating an inclusive green economy by unlocking innovation (through working with startups to accelerate the commercialization of clean technologies), transforming markets (through partnerships in transportation, energy and sustainable cities) and enhancing communities (through workforce development, pilots and other programs). Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water & Power (LADWP), LACI is recognized as one of the most innovative business incubators in the world by UBI. In the past seven years, LACI has helped 78 portfolio companies raise $221M in funding, $220M in revenue, create 1,750 jobs, and deliver more than $393M in long term economic value. Learn more at laci.org

