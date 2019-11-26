Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LACTHOSA launches its first Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 12:42pm EST

Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LACTHOSA launched its first sustainability report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Honduras 2030 Agenda. The supervision and verification process of the document was done by the Honduran Foundation on Corporate Social Responsibility (FUNDAHRSE).

LACTHOSA is part of a private Holding that has over 75 years of operating in Honduras. Among its most recognized brands are SULA and CETECO, that are sold internationally in Central America, the Caribbean and the USA. LACTHOSA´s key products: milk, its derivates, juices and beverages stem from natural raw materials, and therefore the backbone of the company´s sustainability strategy has been the promotion and care of the individuals who make up the value chain; which creates real economic development to the 4,000 agricultural suppliers (milk and citrus) and the 3,500 direct employees that work with the company and who have the daily commitment to bring high quality products to millions of people.

Through this sustainability report, LACTHOSA presents relevant information from the 2016-2017 period, its sustainable business model now aligned to the company’s purpose and understanding that corporate and sustainability are compatible and reach beyond what can be achieved only by charity or philanthropy. Through the results of promoting healthy agricultural practices for milk collection, focus on children nutrition and protection of the environment, LACTHOSA has achieved national and international recognitions, results which are now transparently exposed in the Report. 

In the social dimension, LACTHOSA reached 104 social projects and benefitted 42,769 people, a steady programme of providing almost million glasses of milk to feeding programs, built 3 School Cafeterias and supported 19 Schools. The Sustainability Report also has a chapter dedicated to the Chito and Nena Kafie Foundation and the projects oriented on rescuing social and moral values, construction of churches, children’s nutrition through school feeding programs, and environment protection with building reefs to promote healthy marine ecosystems and boost fishing activities in the Gulf of Fonseca.

LACTHOSA´s CSR Mission is to promote economic development, social wellness and proper nutrition in the communities where it operates, with a Vision to nourish all aspects of our lives. Nourish the environment since it provides our raw materials, nourish our bodies, nourish our bodies through healthy products and nourish the mind with a healthy lifestyle.

For the past 10 years, LACTHOSA has had the following achievements:

  • Social Investment of $3,406,207
  • 1,926,543 glasses of milk for School Feeding Programs
  • 252,783 Food plates
  • 684 Scholarships
  • 5,000 mammograms
  • 1,968 school desks
  • 10 National Awards on CSR by FUNDAHRSE
  • 1 International award by CEMEFI

 

For more information enter: https://www.lacthosa.com/en/lacthosa-launches-its-first-sustainability-report?social  

Attachment 

Alejandro Ochoa
Lacthosa
alejandro.ochoa@lufussa.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pANEVIA : Flamingo Headend Voted Best Enterprise Video Solution in the 2019 Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Awards
PU
01:23pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial Education Stakeholders Expo 2019
AQ
01:21pARAMCO IPO RETAIL SUBSCRIPTION AT $7.21 BILLION : lead manager
RE
01:21pTrump says near deal with China, but U.S. also has eye on Hong Kong
RE
01:21pU.S.-China trade deal close, Trump says; negotiations continue
RE
01:21pCOMPARE DYSON BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Best V8, V10, Absolute, Animal Vac & Supersonic Hair Dryer Savings Identified by Save Bubble
BU
01:21pCITIGROUP : Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings -- Update
DJ
01:20pU.S.-China trade deal close, Trump says; negotiations continue
RE
01:19pMIMEDX : Ex-CEO, COO of biotech firm MiMedx charged with securities fraud
RE
01:19pSMART CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL : Helps Fight Hunger This Holiday
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group