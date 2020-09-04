Log in
LADWP Department of Water and Power of City : Valley Generating Station Update

09/04/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

Updated: September 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES (September 1, 2020)- In response to methane emissions detected at our Valley Generating Station, we have taken one of the compressors offline entirely, reducing the methane leak by 60% as of last Friday. Following additions repairs this week, the leak has been reduced by 95% as of this Tuesday.

Last week, we reported that we are acting swiftly to reduce methane emissions detected at our Valley Generating Station, located in Sun Valley. Since this announcement was made, we have undertaken emergency, temporary repairs to the compressors where the leak occurred.

Though the methane emissions are considered low compared to other sources, we are sensitive to your concerns and want to assure you that we are working as quickly and safely as we can to repair the leak while also minimizing usage of the power plant to the extent possible. For more information about the methane emissions detected at Valley Generating Station, please read our full statement.

Disclaimer

LADWP - Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 16:24:03 UTC
