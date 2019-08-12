LAGARDÈRE SCA: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From August 1st to August 09th

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from August 1st to August 09th 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 1 August 2019.

Name of the

Issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading

Day ISIN Aggregated

volume per

day

(number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market

(MIC Code) Lagardère

SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-01 FR0000130213 24053 20,3783 XPAR Lagardère

SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-02 FR0000130213 56628 19,9541 XPAR Lagardère

SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-05 FR0000130213 66951 19,7016 XPAR Lagardère

SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-06 FR0000130213 68210 19,6726 XPAR Lagardère

SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-07 FR0000130213 69102 19,5032 XPAR Lagardère

SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-08 FR0000130213 71323 19,5029 XPAR Lagardère

SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-09 FR0000130213 73962 19,3113 XPAR TOTAL 430229 19,6362

Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations / Regulated Information.

LAGARDÈRE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of € 799,913,044.60

Registered office : 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005415/en/