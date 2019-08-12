Log in
LAGARDÈRE SCA: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From August 1st to August 09th

08/12/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from August 1st to August 09th 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 1 August 2019.

Name of the
Issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading
Day

ISIN

Aggregated
volume per
day
(number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market
(MIC Code)

Lagardère
SCA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

2019-08-01

FR0000130213

24053

20,3783

XPAR

Lagardère
SCA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

2019-08-02

FR0000130213

56628

19,9541

XPAR

Lagardère
SCA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

2019-08-05

FR0000130213

66951

19,7016

XPAR

Lagardère
SCA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

2019-08-06

FR0000130213

68210

19,6726

XPAR

Lagardère
SCA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

2019-08-07

FR0000130213

69102

19,5032

XPAR

Lagardère
SCA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

2019-08-08

FR0000130213

71323

19,5029

XPAR

Lagardère
SCA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

2019-08-09

FR0000130213

73962

19,3113

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

430229

19,6362

 

Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations / Regulated Information.

LAGARDÈRE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of € 799,913,044.60
Registered office : 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)
320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register


© Business Wire 2019
