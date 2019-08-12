LAGARDÈRE SCA: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From August 1st to August 09th

Regulatory News:
Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from August 1st to August 09th 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 1 August 2019.
|
Name of the
Issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading
Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated
volume per
day
(number of
shares)
|
Weighted
average price
per day
|
Market
(MIC Code)
|
Lagardère
SCA
|
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|
2019-08-01
|
FR0000130213
|
24053
|
20,3783
|
XPAR
|
Lagardère
SCA
|
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|
2019-08-02
|
FR0000130213
|
56628
|
19,9541
|
XPAR
|
Lagardère
SCA
|
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|
2019-08-05
|
FR0000130213
|
66951
|
19,7016
|
XPAR
|
Lagardère
SCA
|
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|
2019-08-06
|
FR0000130213
|
68210
|
19,6726
|
XPAR
|
Lagardère
SCA
|
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|
2019-08-07
|
FR0000130213
|
69102
|
19,5032
|
XPAR
|
Lagardère
SCA
|
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|
2019-08-08
|
FR0000130213
|
71323
|
19,5029
|
XPAR
|
Lagardère
SCA
|
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|
2019-08-09
|
FR0000130213
|
73962
|
19,3113
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
430229
|
19,6362
|
Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations / Regulated Information.
LAGARDÈRE SCA
French partnership limited by shares with a capital of € 799,913,044.60
Registered office : 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)
320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
