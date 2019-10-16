LAIKA Brings Its Stop Motion Magic to Los Angeles

WHAT:PRESS PREVIEW OFInside LAIKA & The Art of MISSING LINK, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the puppets, sets, costumes and props of MISSING LINK with LAIKA filmmakers.
WHEN: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17th; 6:00 – 8:00 PM
WHERE: THE LANDMARK 10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
WHO: Chris Butler, Writer/Director Arianne Sutner, Producer and Head of Production Brian McLean, Rapid Prototyping Nelson Lowry, Production Design Steve Emerson, Visual Effects Oliver Jones, Practical Effects John Craney, Puppet Fabrication Benoit Dubuc, Facial Animation Brad Schiff, Animation
ABOUT LAIKA: Fueled by the vision of its President & CEO Travis Knight, the animation studio LAIKA was founded in 2005. Located just outside of Portland, Oregon, LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® plaque in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. All of LAIKA’s four films: Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014) and Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) were nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings also won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. LAIKA’s most recent film, Missing Link, with a voice cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis, was released in April of this year. @laikastudios MissingLinkGuilds.comhttps://www.epk.tv/view/#/campaign/missing-link/