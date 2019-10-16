Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
All News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LAIKA Brings Its Stop Motion Magic to Los Angeles

10/16/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: PRESS PREVIEW OF Inside LAIKA & The Art of MISSING LINK, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the puppets, sets, costumes and props of MISSING LINK with LAIKA filmmakers.

WHEN:  THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17th; 6:00 – 8:00 PM

WHERE:  THE LANDMARK
10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 

WHO:  
Chris Butler, Writer/Director
Arianne Sutner, Producer and Head of Production
Brian McLean, Rapid Prototyping
Nelson Lowry, Production Design
Steve Emerson, Visual Effects
Oliver Jones, Practical Effects
John Craney, Puppet Fabrication
Benoit Dubuc, Facial Animation
Brad Schiff, Animation   

ABOUT LAIKA:  Fueled by the vision of its President & CEO Travis Knight, the animation studio LAIKA was founded in 2005.  Located just outside of Portland, Oregon, LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® plaque in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. All of LAIKA’s four films: Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014) and Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) were nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature.  Kubo and the Two Strings also won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects.  LAIKA’s most recent film, Missing Link, with a voice cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis, was released in April of this year.   @laikastudios
MissingLinkGuilds.com  https://www.epk.tv/view/#/campaign/missing-link/

Press Contact:  Maggie Begley  Maggie@mbcprinc.com  310.749.3055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/114d78bf-937b-4c37-9f67-2a07a074dadd

Primary Logo

Missing Link

Photo: Courtesy of LAIKA

© GlobeNewswire 2019
