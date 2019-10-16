LAIKA Brings Its Stop Motion Magic to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: PRESS PREVIEW OF Inside LAIKA & The Art of MISSING LINK, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the puppets, sets, costumes and props of MISSING LINK with LAIKA filmmakers.



WHEN: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17th; 6:00 – 8:00 PM

WHERE: THE LANDMARK

10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

WHO:

Chris Butler, Writer/Director

Arianne Sutner, Producer and Head of Production

Brian McLean, Rapid Prototyping

Nelson Lowry, Production Design

Steve Emerson, Visual Effects

Oliver Jones, Practical Effects

John Craney, Puppet Fabrication

Benoit Dubuc, Facial Animation

Brad Schiff, Animation

ABOUT LAIKA: Fueled by the vision of its President & CEO Travis Knight, the animation studio LAIKA was founded in 2005. Located just outside of Portland, Oregon, LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® plaque in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. All of LAIKA’s four films: Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014) and Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) were nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings also won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. LAIKA’s most recent film, Missing Link, with a voice cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis, was released in April of this year. @laikastudios

MissingLinkGuilds.com https://www.epk.tv/view/#/campaign/missing-link/

Press Contact: Maggie Begley Maggie@mbcprinc.com 310.749.3055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/114d78bf-937b-4c37-9f67-2a07a074dadd