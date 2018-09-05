LATAM Airlines Group Partners with Sievo for Procurement Analytics and Spend Management

LATAM
Airlines Group has partnered with Sievo,
the procurement analytics company, to gain stronger visibility and
control over its spend. Sievo’s spend management platform will equip the
airline to more effectively extract, classify and act on its procurement
data – resulting in more procurement savings, efficiency and value.
“Gaining complete visibility into spend is critical for making smart
procurement and business decisions – but getting it right is easier said
than done,” said Johan-Peter Teppala, CEO, Sievo, Inc. “Most ERPs and
source-to-pay suites make it hard to trust procurement data due to poor
extraction and classification functionality. Sievo flips this model on
its head by focusing first and foremost on spend analytics.”
Sievo will manage all steps of LATAM’s source-to-screen process,
including data extraction, cleansing and classification and spend
management. Sievo’s AI-driven, automatic opportunity identification
feature simplifies spend management and enables strategic, data-based
action toward savings. LATAM has already identified opportunities for
savings and working capital, and is in the process of implementing
improvements toward building procurement efficiency.
“We’re committed to making procurement data a competitive advantage for
our customers,” said Johan-Peter Teppala, CEO, Sievo, Inc. “By
transforming spend data into valuable business insights, LATAM’s
procurement team is well positioned to drive exceptional value and
results across the organization. They are a shining model for other
procurement organizations – and we’re ecstatic to partner with their
team.”
For more information about Sievo’s market-leading procurement analytics
solution, visit Sievo.com.
