LATAM Airlines Group Partners with Sievo for Procurement Analytics and Spend Management

South America’s largest airline selects best-of-breed spend analytics solution

LATAM Airlines Group has partnered with Sievo, the procurement analytics company, to gain stronger visibility and control over its spend. Sievo’s spend management platform will equip the airline to more effectively extract, classify and act on its procurement data – resulting in more procurement savings, efficiency and value.

“Gaining complete visibility into spend is critical for making smart procurement and business decisions – but getting it right is easier said than done,” said Johan-Peter Teppala, CEO, Sievo, Inc. “Most ERPs and source-to-pay suites make it hard to trust procurement data due to poor extraction and classification functionality. Sievo flips this model on its head by focusing first and foremost on spend analytics.”

Sievo will manage all steps of LATAM’s source-to-screen process, including data extraction, cleansing and classification and spend management. Sievo’s AI-driven, automatic opportunity identification feature simplifies spend management and enables strategic, data-based action toward savings. LATAM has already identified opportunities for savings and working capital, and is in the process of implementing improvements toward building procurement efficiency.

“We’re committed to making procurement data a competitive advantage for our customers,” said Johan-Peter Teppala, CEO, Sievo, Inc. “By transforming spend data into valuable business insights, LATAM’s procurement team is well positioned to drive exceptional value and results across the organization. They are a shining model for other procurement organizations – and we’re ecstatic to partner with their team.”

For more information about Sievo’s market-leading procurement analytics solution, visit Sievo.com.

About Sievo

Sievo is a leading procurement analytics SaaS-based solution company that helps the world’s leading businesses understand and create business value by enabling them to take control of all procurement information with the leading Spend Management solution offering best-of-breed software, world-class services and value-added content. Sievo provides spend visibility but also goes way beyond that. We help our clients identify opportunities, translate these opportunities into projects, embed created value into budgets and ensure that savings truly hit the bottom line. For more information, visit sievo.com, or find us on Twitter @Sievo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005162/en/