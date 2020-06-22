Log in
LATOKEN VCTV Weekly Announcement (June 22-26)

06/22/2020

London, UK, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireLATOKEN VCTV is a leading Venture Capital broadcasting and forum platform. VC related discussion panels, roadshows, pitch competitions, keynotes, and startup business model brainstorms are hosted daily and about 300 people watch each of the show. 50+ VC managers, investors, and founders have already participated at LATOKEN VCTV events. VCTV is also streaming major online events of related industries.

You can find the full list of speakers, watch streamings as well as apply to pitch your project and to get your event streamed at https://latoken.com/events/

This week’s agenda (UK time):

Monday, June 22

4 pm - Panel discussion: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: AI, VR

5:45 pm - Keynote by Adrian Niculescu, Regional Director at Faster Capital "The most important patents in the crypto and digital currency worlds issued during the lockdown and why they matter for the future?"

Tuesday, June 23
2:30 pm - Keynote by Harjoat S. Bhamra, Associate Professor of Finance at the Imperial College London "Financial Markets and Government Economic Policy"

4 pm - Startup Leaders’ Club

5:15 pm - Panel discussion: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: MFG, Supply Chains, and Logistics 

Wednesday, June 24
1 pm - Panel discussion + Pitch competition: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Robotics, and Gaming

4 pm- Panel discussion: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Robotics, Manufacturing, and Industrial 4.0        

Thursday, June 25
1 pm- Online Roadshow "The Laws of Investments during the COVID 19 Pandemic"

4 pm -  Startup Leaders’ Club

5:15 pm - Panel discussion: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Advertising and     

6:30 pm - Keynote by Dr. Mihaela Ulieru, President, IMPACT Institute for the Digital Economy - Technology Alchemist Innovating at the nexus AI/IoT/Blockchain

Friday, June 26    

10:30 am - Keynote by Giampaolo Parigi, Venture Capitalist, Chairman at Single Family Office "The disruptions in the global supply chain"

4 pm - Panel discussion + Pitch competition: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Fintech and Blockchain        

6:15 pm - Startup Leaders’ Club

Contact:
Maria Abozova
maria.abozova(at)latoken.com

 



