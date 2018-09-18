Log in
LAUREN J. COOMBS OF FIRST TEAM REAL ESTATE FACILITATES LONG BEACH’S SECOND LARGEST COMMERCIAL OFFICE LEASE OF 2018

09/18/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Long Beach, California, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Team Real Estate associate Lauren J. Coombs, one of the Long Beach area’s most accomplished commercial real estate experts, recently facilitated the lease of 4900/4910 Airport Plaza Drive in Long Beach. The lease encompasses two adjacent buildings and spans more than 43,500 square feet and the transaction is the second-largest Long Beach office space to have been leased this year.

Offering a massive amount of space and convenient proximity to the airport and freeways, 4900/4910 Airport Plaza Drive proved the ideal match for Coombs' client


Lauren J. Coombs of First Team Real Estate brings to her clientele more than a decade of experience in the area's highly competitive commercial real estate space


According to Coombs, her client—a privately owned enterprise called Traffic Management, Inc.—needed to lease office space with a fairly specific set of requirements. 

“I worked closely with my client in order to procure the office space that satisfied all of their requirements,” Coombs said. “They had been in a converted warehouse nearby in Signal Hill, and having outgrown that space, they were in need of something much larger. It was critical to find not only the requisite square footage, but the perfect location—and it also had to be a good fit for their company culture. Ultimately, 4900/4910 Airport Plaza Drive, which offers a massive amount of space and convenient proximity to the airport and freeways, proved the ideal match.”

After negotiating with the leasing agents, James Estrada and George Thomson of global commercial real estate firm Newmark Knight Frank’s Newport Beach office, Coombs closed the transaction, enabling her client to focus on the next chapter of growth.

“James Estrada and George Thomson were fantastic to work with during the entire process,” Coombs added.

Licensed since 2004 and active in the local commercial real estate space for more than a decade, Lauren Coombs brings to the table experience having worked for a commercial developer in addition to experience working as a broker—a fact that gives her an invaluable perspective as she pursues her clients’ objectives. Seasoned in the art of facilitating industrial leases and sales for businesses and office and retail clients, her name is practically synonymous with the outstanding service and results she delivers time and time again.

To get in contact with Lauren J. Coombs, call 562.212.2879 or email laurencoombs@firstteam.com

Joe Burke
First Team
949 988 3049
joeburke@firstteam.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
