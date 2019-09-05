Log in
LB CARB GVA TWOU: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

09/05/2019 | 10:06am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
Class Period: May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018

Get additional information about LB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CARB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Class Period: February 7, 2019 and July 25, 2019

Get additional information about CARB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/carbonite-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019
Class Period: October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019

Get additional information about GVA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/granite-construction-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

2U, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TWOU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019
Class Period: February 26, 2018 and July 30, 2019

Get additional information about TWOU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/2u-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
