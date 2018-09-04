MACON, Ga., Sep 04, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Leading provider of automated compensation software and systems integration solutions for mortgage lenders LBA Ware(TM) today announced that its CEO and Founder Lori Brewer will be speaking on the topic of loan originator motivation at the 2018 MBA Human Resources Symposium at the Renaissance Arlington Captial View outside Washington D.C.



The symposium, which is closed to members of the media, offers participants in the MBA's Residential Mortgage Banking Compensation Survey Program and other interested companies the opportunity to learn and discuss what's new in compensation and human resource trends and practices.



Brewer's panel, "What Incentivizes Mortgage Company Employees Besides Compensation?" will take place on Monday, Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Scott Frommert, Chief Financial Officer at On Q Financial, and Dudley Strawn, Chief Human Resources Officer at Hilltop Holdings, Inc., will join her for the 45-minute discussion.



Topics to be covered in the session include:



* The realities of margin compression and the compensation arms race;

* How to motivate your top performers to stick around and not jump ship to your nearest competitor;

* Understanding what your company can bring to the table that other competitors can't easily match; and

* Facilitated discussion around employee performance and incentives.



"The question that seems to be on every lender's mind is 'Who will be the first to re-invent mortgage sales compensation?'" said Brewer. "By identifying your top performers and tapping into what incentivizes them beyond financial compensation, lenders can gain a tremendous competitive advantage that will raise their bottom line."



Marina Walsh, MBA's Vice President of Industry Analysis, added, "We have a packed agenda over two days that includes loan originator compensation rules, wage and hour laws, and breakout discussions on a variety of topics such as organizational structures, the millennial workforce, training and development, and employee business expense deductions. Of course, we are delighted to have LBA Ware contributing to the success of the event."



About LBA Ware:

Founded in 2008, LBA Ware's mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that are essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We are a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients' success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organization. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency. For more information about LBA Ware and their software solutions, visit https://lbaware.com.





