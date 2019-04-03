Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

LBA Ware Named a HousingWire TECH100 Company for 5th Straight Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:35am EDT

MACON, Ga., April 3, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware, provider of the leading automated compensation and sales performance management platform for mortgage lenders, today announced that it has been named to HousingWire's 2019 TECH100 list of the housing industry's most impactful technologies. This marks the fifth consecutive year LBA Ware has been named to the list.

More to Read:

LBA Ware Included on 2017 HW TECH100 by LBA Ware March 1, 2017 MACON, Ga., March 1, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware(TM),…

LBA Ware Named to 2018 HW Tech100 List of Innovative Housing, Mortgage Technology Companies by LBA Ware April 3, 2018 MACON, Ga., April 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware,…

IDS Makes Fifth Appearance on HW TECH100 by International Document Services, Inc. April 2, 2019 SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) --…

LBA Ware CEO Lori Brewer Receives 2018 HousingWire Vanguard Award for Innovation in Mortgage Tech by LBA Ware December 3, 2018 MACON, Ga., Dec. 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware,…

Lori Brewer of LBA Ware Honored as a HousingWire Woman of Influence by LBA Ware August 2, 2018 MACON, Ga., Aug. 2, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Leading provider…

Powered by Contextual Related Posts

LBA Ware

MACON, Ga., Apr 03, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware(TM), provider of the leading automated compensation and sales performance management platform for mortgage lenders, today announced that it has been named to HousingWire's 2019 TECH100(TM) list of the housing industry's most impactful technologies. This marks the fifth consecutive year LBA Ware has been named to the list.

The company was recognized for its platform CompenSafe(TM), the only automated incentive compensation and sales performance management software built exclusively for mortgage lenders. To date, CompenSafe has calculated more than $3 billion in compensation and has helped lenders of all sizes motivate, manage and incent their sales and operations teams by aligning compensation plans with organizational goals.

"CompenSafe enables lenders to implement creative compensation plans for attracting and retaining talent, controlling costs and improving profitability - all while eliminating the complexity of managing multiple compensation plans manually," said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. "We are gratified to be recognized by HousingWire for a fifth straight year and consider it a testament to LBA Ware's ongoing investment in industry innovation."

"This year's Tech100 list is stronger than ever!" said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. "We leveraged a highly-qualified selection committee to review all nominations and guide the selection process. This extra layer of expertise and practical exposure to selected companies was influential in helping HousingWire recognize the 100 fintech companies that deserve the honor of being named the greatest players in the game."

Now in its sixth year, HousingWire's TECH100 program recognizes companies whose technologies are "pushing the limits of possible" within the real estate and mortgage sectors. A full list of honorees is available in the April edition of HousingWire magazine or online at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/48513-here-are-the-housingwire-2019-tech100-winners.

About HousingWire:
HousingWire is the nation's most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

About LBA Ware:
Founded in 2008, LBA Ware's mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that are essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We are a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients' success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organizations. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency. For more information about LBA Ware and our software solutions, visit https://lbaware.com.

Twitter: @LBAWare @HousingWire #2019HWTECH100 #CompenSafe

News Source: LBA Ware

Related link: https://lbaware.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lba-ware-named-a-housingwire-tech100-company-for-5th-straight-year/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aBREXIT : visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans
PU
07:05aLegacy Global Development Announces Launch of The Paradise Retirement Plan at Orchid Bay, Belize
SE
07:05aMorVest Capital Hires Larry Charbonneau as Managing Director, Mergers and Acquisitions
SE
07:02aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
06:47aBOMIN IN THE AMERICAS : Future Proof!
PU
06:42aCHINA MINMETALS : The Mobilization Meeting on the Inspection on Work of the Party Group of China Minmetals Corporation by the 14th Central Leading Group for Inspection Work is Convened
PU
06:37aORNUA OPERATIVE : delivers strong performance with Operating Profit up 14.8%
PU
06:35aLBA Ware Named a HousingWire TECH100 Company for 5th Straight Year
SE
06:35aNotaryCam Named to 2019 HW Tech100 List
SE
06:33aJapan plans tighter oversight of regional banks' profits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
4SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
5Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About