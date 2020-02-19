LBA Ware Taps Silicon Valley Talent Veronica Mahler to Roll Out LimeGear BI Platform

Log in
02/19/2020 | 03:15pm EST

MACON, Ga., Feb. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, has brought on Silicon Valley talent Veronica Mahler as business analyst. Mahler was hired to support the spring release of LBA Ware's turnkey business intelligence (BI) platform, LimeGear, by supporting post-implementation client experience in partnership with LBA Ware's client success team.

Veronica Mahler of LBA Ware

Mahler possesses 12 years' experience in customer and client advocacy spanning training, project management and relationship building. Immediately before joining LBA Ware, Mahler served as program manager at Fair, a billion-dollar startup and payment-based, used-car leasing app. At Fair, Mahler supported company growth by scaling its Phoenix-based customer service center from two to 35 agents in just four months and managing the program for hundreds of agents across three sites.

Mahler possesses 12 years' experience in customer and client advocacy spanning training, project management and relationship building. Immediately before joining LBA Ware, Mahler served as program manager at Fair, a billion-dollar startup and payment-based, used-car leasing app. At Fair, Mahler supported company growth by scaling its Phoenix-based customer service center from two to 35 agents in just four months and managing the program for hundreds of agents across three sites.

"Veronica has helped scale tech startups from stealth mode through series-C funding - a skill set that will serve LBA Ware and our clients alike as we expand our product suite with the rollout of LimeGear," said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. "Her energy and experience is a great addition to the team and will help lenders tap into the full potential of their operational and production insights."

"I am passionate about helping customers accomplish their business goals and maximize the value they obtain from the tools and services in which they have invested," said Mahler. "LBA Ware's commitment to driving lender performance is highly compatible with my professional values."

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation's top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware's award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://lbaware.com.

Twitter: @LBAWare #PeopleMovers #mortgageindustry #newhires

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0219s2p-LBA-Ware-Veronica-Mahler-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: Veronica Mahler to Roll Out LimeGear BI Platform.

News Source: LBA Ware

Related link: https://go.lbaware.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lba-ware-taps-silicon-valley-talent-veronica-mahler-to-roll-out-limegear-bi-platform/
