Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

LBA Wares CompenSafe Finishes 2Q19 with $3.6B in Lifetime Compensation Calculations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

MACON, Ga., Aug. 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware, provider of the leading automated incentive compensation and sales performance management platform for mortgage lenders, closed the second quarter of 2019 having completed $3,622,659,995 in lifetime calculations of origination commissions, management overrides and operational bonuses through its CompenSafe(TM) sales incentive platform.

LBA Ware

MACON, Ga., Aug 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LBA Ware(TM), provider of the leading automated incentive compensation and sales performance management platform for mortgage lenders, closed the second quarter of 2019 having completed $3,622,659,995 in lifetime calculations of origination commissions, management overrides and operational bonuses through its CompenSafe(TM) sales incentive platform.

2Q19 was an explosive quarter for new loan production overall, according to estimates published by Inside Mortgage Finance, and CompenSafe considerably outpaced overall industry growth, processing a daily average of $1.7 billion in new application volume and over $1.1 billion in funded loan volume (a 64.35% increase and 40.2% increase from 2Q18, respectively).

"CompenSafe has been gaining momentum with banks, credit unions and independent mortgage lenders eager to shed the inefficiency and headaches of manual incentive calculation and leverage their compensation data to make more incisive business decisions," said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. "The last quarter saw much-needed industry gains in loan production, and we are proud to have responded to the increased system demands of industry growth with continued service excellence."

About LBA Ware
Founded in 2008, LBA Ware's mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that are essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We are a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients' success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organizations. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency. For more information about LBA Ware and our software solutions, visit https://lbaware.com.

Twitter: @LBAWare #mortgagebanking #digitalmortgage #CompenSafe @IMFpubs

News Source: LBA Ware

Related link: https://lbaware.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lba-wares-compensafe-finishes-2q19-with-3-6b-in-lifetime-compensation-calculations/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pChinese trade data calms volatile global markets
RE
01:25pWall Street surges after upbeat economic data
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pLBA Ware’s CompenSafe Finishes 2Q19 with $3.6B in Lifetime Compensation Calculations
SE
01:14pEXCLUSIVE : Germany eyes fiscal U-turn with new debt to finance climate plan
RE
01:09pAnadarko shareholders go for the cash in $38 billion Occidental buyout
RE
01:05pChina Exports Stage Surprising Turnaround Amid Trade Battle--2nd Update
DJ
01:01pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $700,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Support Business Growth in Laguna Vista, Texas Opportunity Zone
PU
01:01pJOHN HOEVEN : Members of North Dakota, Montana & Ohio Delegations Lead Bicameral Effort Urging Federal Agency to Preempt Washington Crude-By-Rail Ban
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
5BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group