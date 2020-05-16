LBC Media Announces Allianz Holdings Will Introduce Eros Now to Bangladesh Market

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2020) - ​​​​​​​Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced its association with Allianz FMCG Holdings Limited, a holding company & investment house with a significant presence in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America.​





Bangladesh is home to a massive audience base that consumes Indian entertainment content, especially Bollywood movies. The partnership between Eros Now and Allianz Holdings will enable the Indian OTT platform to penetrate the country and capture a large audience. The content catalog of Eros Now comprises of 12000+ movie titles, original shows, music videos, international shows, short-format content category Quickie, to name a few.

As a distribution partner, Allianz Holdings will expand Eros Now's reach and business by entrusting the online streaming platform to telecom, internet providers, OEMs including set-top boxes and TV sets, as well as promote the brand in the country through marketing tie-ups.

Rishika Lulla Singh, Chairman of Eros Digital, said, "Strategic market expansion has further strengthened the growth of Eros Now. The association with Allianz Holdings will enable us to offer our wide-ranging Indian entertainment content, especially popular Bengali movies, to the consumer base in Bangladesh."

Dr. Sakib M Rahman, CEO, Allianz Holdings Ltd. adds, "Allianz Holdings has over the years, earned the reputation of rapidly developing strategic business environments with a strong understanding of local culture. Eros Now is one of the most preferred Indian online streaming giants offering a wide variety of content that will entice the Bangladesh audience. Our distribution network will focus on serving the Video-On-Demand service across the country. Execution of the OTT platform will be carried out by the groups sister concern companies Agrani Trading Company Limited and LBC Media Entertainment Company in Bangladesh." ​

Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now commented, "Indian content has unprecedented demand in South Asian countries including Bangladesh. Allianz Holdings and EROS share similar ideologies; the distribution portfolio will thus enable us to tap a massive fan base for Indian online content in Bangladesh."

About Eros Now

Eros Now the On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet-enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie Titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others, Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide.

About Agrani:

Agrani holdings Group was incepted with sister concern Agrani Trading Co. Limited in 1974, the largest Distributor of British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Reckitt Benckiser and many more.

