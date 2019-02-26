Log in
LBC Tank Terminals : Holding Netherlands B.V. Announces Q2 FY19 Financial Results Conference Call

02/26/2019 | 09:42am EST

LBC Tank Terminals announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for Q2 FY19 which ended on 31 December 2018.

The results will be published today, Tuesday 26th February 2019, followed by a conference call for all investors on Tuesday, 12th March 2019 at 16:00 (Central European Time) / 11:00 (Eastern Daylight Time).

Call details and copies of the financial statements will be made available on the Intralinks website.

Investors of LBC Tank Terminals Holding Netherlands B.V. Senior Notes, due 2023, can request access to Intralinks by contacting investors@lbctt.com.

LBC Tank Terminals

LBC Tank Terminals is a top-tier global independent operator of bulk liquid storage facilities for petrochemicals, petroleum products and base oil products. LBC owns and operates a global network of terminals at key locations in the United States, Europe and China, while offering loading / unloading services for all modes of transportation. Underlying the entire ethos of the company is our focus on corporate and social governance in which we strive to have a positive effect upon society and ensure that there is no such thing as a dangerous product, at least not when under our care. More information is available at www.lbctt.com


© Business Wire 2019
