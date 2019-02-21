LBK Brings Genuine New York City Pizza Made With New York Water to Los Angeles

Los Angeles FINALLY has real New York pizza made with New York Water! For decades, New York and East Coast transplants in California, as well as anyone who has eaten in the Big Apple, have one common complaint; they can’t get superior tasting pizza, bagels, and bread, and it’s because of the water. Now Californians will discover what New York pizza and bagels and breads are supposed to taste like.

LBK, a Neapolitan pizzeria located in Studio City, is serving authentic New York pizza, made with real New York water. How is this possible? They have real New York through using the world's first water replication system, the New York WaterMaker. Capable of replicating any region's source water, this innovative system has been revolutionizing the culinary world since its unveiling at the 2018 International Pizza Expo.

LBK owner Tony D’Aiuto, who also owns several successful pizza centric restaurants throughout New York City says, “We simply cannot make great New York pizza without New York water – period. Pizzerias have been trying to replicate New York pizza in Cali for years, but nobody has pulled it off. A lot of guys say New York style, but there's a huge difference from the real thing,” says Tony. “One taste of our pizza made with New York water will make anyone in LA a believer, and our sales are showing it.”

New York WaterMaker President & CEO, Paul Errigo, said, “This is a pivotal moment for us. LBK is the first West Coast restaurant to use a New York WaterMaker and our enthusiasm for this opening cannot be understated. Tony is a true pizza artisan and will make believers of anyone who doubts that water doesn’t make a difference in the taste and texture of pizza. We're confident LBK in Studio City will be the first of many establishments who will be changing the meaning of quality tasting gourmet pizza, bagels, and bread in California.”

New York WaterMaker will be at the 2019 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas March 5-7 at booth #1775. Additional information on NY WaterMaker, information can be found at www.NewYorkWaterMaker.com or calling 866-885-1522.

About New York WaterMaker

New York WaterMaker is the world’s first patent-pending water replication system that will change the world by allowing restaurants, pizzerias, bakeries, bagel stores, etc., and franchisors to replicate the specific type of water used in a key geographic location, such as New York City, Naples, Italy, San Francisco, or another city or town. Businesses can now create NYC pizza or bagels anywhere in the world, or a franchisor can ensure that their recipes taste exactly the same across multiple geographic locations and regions. Moreover, the New York WaterMaker offers the world’s cleanest and safest water through replication, disinfection, and filtration with an incredibly small footprint.

