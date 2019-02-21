LBK Brings Genuine New York City Pizza Made With New York Water to Los Angeles

Los Angeles FINALLY has real New York pizza made with New York Water!
For decades, New York and East Coast transplants in California, as well
as anyone who has eaten in the Big Apple, have one common complaint;
they can’t get superior tasting pizza, bagels, and bread, and it’s
because of the water. Now Californians will discover what New York pizza
and bagels and breads are supposed to taste like.
LBK,
a Neapolitan pizzeria located in Studio City, is serving authentic New
York pizza, made with real New York water. How is this possible? They
have real New York through using the world's first water replication
system, the New
York WaterMaker. Capable of replicating any region's source
water, this innovative system has been revolutionizing the culinary
world since its unveiling at the 2018 International Pizza Expo.
LBK owner Tony D’Aiuto, who also owns several successful pizza centric
restaurants throughout New York City says, “We simply cannot make great
New York pizza without New York water – period. Pizzerias have been
trying to replicate New York pizza in Cali for years, but nobody has
pulled it off. A lot of guys say New York style, but there's a huge
difference from the real thing,” says Tony. “One taste of our pizza made
with New York water will make anyone in LA a believer, and our sales are
showing it.”
New York WaterMaker President & CEO, Paul Errigo, said, “This is
a pivotal moment for us. LBK is the first West Coast restaurant to use a New
York WaterMaker and our enthusiasm for this opening cannot be
understated. Tony is a true pizza artisan and will make believers of
anyone who doubts that water doesn’t make a difference in the taste and
texture of pizza. We're confident LBK in Studio City will be the first
of many establishments who will be changing the meaning of quality
tasting gourmet pizza, bagels, and bread in California.”
New York WaterMaker will be at the 2019
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas March 5-7 at booth #1775.
Additional information on NY WaterMaker, information can be found
at www.NewYorkWaterMaker.com
or calling 866-885-1522.
About New York WaterMaker
New
York WaterMaker is the world’s first patent-pending water
replication system that will change the world by allowing restaurants,
pizzerias, bakeries, bagel stores, etc., and franchisors to replicate
the specific type of water used in a key geographic location, such as
New York City, Naples, Italy, San Francisco, or another city or town.
Businesses can now create NYC pizza or bagels anywhere in the world, or
a franchisor can ensure that their recipes taste exactly the same across
multiple geographic locations and regions. Moreover, the New York
WaterMaker offers the world’s cleanest and safest water through
replication, disinfection, and filtration with an incredibly small
footprint.
