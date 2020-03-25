LBRT ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. – LBRT
03/25/2020 | 07:14pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) resulting from allegations that Liberty Oilfield may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On February 5, 2020, Liberty Oilfield issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. The Company reported EBITDA of $277 million, a 37% decline year over year. The Company’s diluted earnings of $0.53 per share also fell far short of analyst estimates.
On this news, Liberty Oilfield’s stock price fell $1.07, or over 12%, to close at $7.80 per share on February 6, 2020, damaging investors.
