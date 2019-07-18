Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LC GC :® Presents Webcast on Automated Volatiles Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 08:01pm BST

The live broadcast will feature insight from key industry leaders

LC GC®, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, will host the webcast “High-Throughput, Automated Volatiles Analysis From Air, Headspace and Thermal Desorption Tubes” on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. EDT.

“Conventional laboratory analysis of volatile organic compounds is expensive because it utilizes slow chromatography-based techniques,” said Tom Ehardt, president of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC. “Costs can be significantly reduced by utilizing selected-ion flow-tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS). This webcast focuses on introducing the SIFT-MS technique and a variety of groundbreaking applications.”

Presenters for this webcast are:

  • Jerry Workman, senior technical editor of LC GC® (moderator);
  • Mark Perkins, Ph.D., senior applications chemist for Anatune Ltd. in the United Kingdom;
  • Vaughan Langford, Ph.D., principal scientist (applications) for Syft Technologies in New Zealand.

Attendees will learn the fundamentals of the SIFT-MS technique and how automating the technique can revolutionize analysis of organic volatiles in air, water, soil and polymers.

To learn more and to register, click here.

About LC GC®

LC GC® is the largest global chromatography multimedia platform dedicated to the separation sciences. Combining all the resources of the regional editions (LC GC® North America, LC GC® Europe and LC GC® Asia-Pacific), chromatographyonline.com is the premier global digital resource for unbiased, peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences. LC GC® delivers practical information that can help lab professionals become more proficient in the use of chromatographic techniques and instrumentation, thereby making laboratories more productive and businesses around the world more successful. LC GC® is part of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:37pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Upgrade Master Pass-Thru Trust, Series 2019-ST2
BU
03:36pFRENCH REGULATOR TO EDF : don't assume new reactor model is accident-proof
RE
03:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. - VERB
GL
03:36pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 18
DJ
03:35pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. - HSDT
GL
03:35pOxford Immunotec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 6, 2019
GL
03:33pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pThe national civil rights museum's freedom award slated for october 30
GL
03:31pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days
AQ
03:31pDARLING INGREDIENTS : Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
3ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises 2019 Full-Year Earnings Forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About