LC GC :® Presents Webcast on Automated Volatiles Analysis

The live broadcast will feature insight from key industry leaders

LC GC®, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, will host the webcast “High-Throughput, Automated Volatiles Analysis From Air, Headspace and Thermal Desorption Tubes” on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. EDT.

“Conventional laboratory analysis of volatile organic compounds is expensive because it utilizes slow chromatography-based techniques,” said Tom Ehardt, president of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC. “Costs can be significantly reduced by utilizing selected-ion flow-tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS). This webcast focuses on introducing the SIFT-MS technique and a variety of groundbreaking applications.”

Presenters for this webcast are:

Jerry Workman, senior technical editor of LC GC ® (moderator);

® (moderator); Mark Perkins, Ph.D., senior applications chemist for Anatune Ltd. in the United Kingdom;

Vaughan Langford, Ph.D., principal scientist (applications) for Syft Technologies in New Zealand.

Attendees will learn the fundamentals of the SIFT-MS technique and how automating the technique can revolutionize analysis of organic volatiles in air, water, soil and polymers.

To learn more and to register, click here.

About LC GC®

LC GC® is the largest global chromatography multimedia platform dedicated to the separation sciences. Combining all the resources of the regional editions (LC GC® North America, LC GC® Europe and LC GC® Asia-Pacific), chromatographyonline.com is the premier global digital resource for unbiased, peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences. LC GC® delivers practical information that can help lab professionals become more proficient in the use of chromatographic techniques and instrumentation, thereby making laboratories more productive and businesses around the world more successful. LC GC® is part of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005617/en/