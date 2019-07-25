Log in
LC GC :® Presents “Multi-Detector SEC Characterization of Polymer Architectures” Webcast

07/25/2019 | 12:26pm EDT

Attendees will gain insights from an industry expert and submit questions in real time

LC GC®, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, will host a live webcast titled “Multi-Detector SEC Characterization of Polymer Architectures” on Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m. EDT.

“We look forward to presenting this webcast that will provide insight on the analysis of polymer structure and composition,” said Tom Ehardt, president of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC. “Attendees will gain insight from industry expert Dr. Judit Puskas discussing multi-detector characterization of polymer architectures.”

Judit E. Puskas, Ph.D., P.E., is a professor at The Ohio State University’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering. Puskas has published in more than 430 publications, is an inventor or co-inventor of 33 U.S. patents and applications and is the recipient of several awards. Recently, she received the 2017 Charles Goodyear Medal, the most prestigious award given by the Rubber Division of the American Chemical Society.

Designed for scientists and analytical chemists, this webcast will discuss the theoretical treatment of polymer architectures and detail the application of multi-detector, high-resolution SEC for polymer architecture analysis.

To learn more and to register, click here.

About LC GC®

LC GC® is the largest global chromatography multimedia platform dedicated to the separation sciences. Combining all the resources of the regional editions (LC GC North America, LC GC Europe and LC GC Asia-Pacific), chromatographyonline.com is the premier global digital resource for unbiased, peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences. LC GC® delivers practical information that can help lab professionals become more proficient in the use of chromatographic techniques and instrumentation, thereby making laboratories more productive and businesses around the world more successful. LC GC® is part of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC.


© Business Wire 2019
