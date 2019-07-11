LC GC® and BioPharm International Present Webcast on Glycan Analysis

This webcast will discuss workflows, preparations and productivity of LC-MS Systems

LC GC®, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, and BioPharm International®, a digital resource of technical articles, technology reports, regulatory and business columns, and expert commentary surrounding biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology and bioprocessing, will host the webcast, “Improving Confidence and Productivity in Released Glycan Analysis for Biotherapeutic Development,” on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m. EDT.

“This webcast is part two of a three-part series introducing the Waters BioAccord LC-MS System, the first SmartMSTM-Enabled Biopharma Solution,” said Tom Ehardt, president of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC. “We look forward to hosting this informational webcast with Waters software expert, Dr. Zhang.”

Senior scientist in the Biopharmaceutical Group of Scientific Operations at Waters Corporation, Ximo Zhang, PhD, will discuss workflows developed on the compact and integrated LC-MS System, how to improve productivity and reproducibility with automated sample preparation and present case studies demonstrating how simplified analytical workflow transforms high-quality LC/FLR/MS data into meaningful results for released N-glycan analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005682/en/